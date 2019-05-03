APL Apollo hosts ‘Meet and Greet’ Event with Delhi Capitals Players in Delhi

APL Apollo Tubes Limited, the largest producer of Electric Resistance Welded (ERW) Steel Pipes and Sections in India, organised a ‘Meet and Greet’ event with the players of the team Delhi Capitals, yesterday, in the Capital. APL Apollo is the principal sponsor of the consistently winning IPL team Delhi Capitals, this season.

The event witnessed the participation of APL Apollo senior management, dealers, customers and two special girls from SOS Children’s Villages of India. Delhi Capitals players- Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Trent Boult, Axar Patel and Amit Mishra graced the occasion and met fans at the interactive session.

Addressing the audience, Shikhar Dhawan talked about his association with APL Apollo and shared why the event was the most special one. He said, “The entire Delhi Capitals team, including me, are proud to be associated with a brand like APL Apollo. I have been a part of many such occasions but this one is exceptionally unique, for APL Apollo focuses on giving back to the society in an absolute sense.”

Led by its mission of ‘transforming lives’ around the communities, APL Apollo invited two specially-abled young girls from SOS Children’s Villages of India at the event and felicitated them with one lakh rupees each. These girls showcased the real example of “passion” and “inner strength” by winning a gold and a silver in Special Olympics World Summer Games, in Abu Dhabi, last month.

Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo, said, “Through this event, we take the opportunity to express our gratitude to our employees, dealers and customers for their continuous support in making APL Apollo as one of the finest steel tubes companies in the world and market leader in ERW Tube Segment. Business and sports like cricket have much in common. The success of both is determined by the team effort and agility.”

Further, he added, “We are proud to be associated with Delhi Capitals and wish them the very best for this IPL season. Our gratitude to all of them in partnering with our mission towards providing ‘Inner Strength’ to the country and its people in real sense and felicitating the two vibrant daughters of the country.”

While talking about recognition by APL Apollo to the specially abled girls, Anuja Bansal, Secretary General, SOS Children’s Villages of India, said, “Such a warm welcome and honour by APL Apollo and Delhi Capital players to the two specially abled winners is laudable. It will go a long way in encouraging them and many others to follow their passion towards registering monumental victories. The occasion establishes the importance of the responsibility of a corporate towards the society, especially when we talk about the care of the current 20 million abandoned children in India. APL Apollo truly showcases how corporate like it can strengthen the inner strength of India in true sense.”

She added, “The success of our two young specially abled girls further reinforces the belief that with determination and, right love and care anything can be achieved, no matter how daunting is the task.”