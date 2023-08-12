Apl Apollo Led Sg Sports Acquiresa Franchise Team

Pune, August 12, 2023: Chess to Racing, APL Apollo-led SG Sports is again all set to shake up another league, this time it’s filled with adrenaline-pumping real action & fierce competition. After the exotic experience of running the franchise of SG Alpine Warriors in Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, it has now started a new journey with the franchise of SG Speed Racers in CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League. The league is being started with the collaboration of the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). This is India’s first franchise-based Supercross Racing League which brings together riders from worldwide to compete in various formats and categories.

APL Apollo is the number 1 structural steel tubing brand with a 55% market share in the domestic market. It has been in the arena of sports for a long time as it was the principal sponsor for Delhi Capital in IPL for 3 consecutive years.

The CMD of APL Apollo group Mr. Sanjay Gupta has a huge passion for sports. He envisions great potential in sports in the coming years. SG Sports’ vision is to revolutionize the sports landscape in India by providing a robust platform for emerging athletes to thrive and shine. The company believes in maximizing the potential of Indian sports and athletes through branding activities and global exposure.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CMD of APL Apollo Tubes Limited, said, “Today marks a thrilling milestone for SG Sports, as we foray into the exciting world of Supercross with the acquisition of a team in the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League. Our legacy of promoting sports excellence drives and inspires us to develop the supercross scene across the length and breadth of India. Backed by world-class facilities and the unwavering support of the FMSCI, we envision nurturing a new generation of talented riders who can compete globally. We are grateful to CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League for this opportunity. We aspire to accelerate the growth of Supercross in India, leaving an enduring sporting legacy that is cherished across the globe.” Expressing his excitement about SG Sports becoming a part of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League, Veer Patel, Co-founder and Director of Supercross India Pvt. Ltd, said, “We’re thrilled to announce SG Sports’ partnership with the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League. As a strategic arm of the APL Apollo Group, SG Sports is committed to significantly impacting the sports industry. We believe this partnership will enhance the Supercross racing ecosystem and inspire millions of youth athletes nationwide.”

The inaugural season of the CEAT Indian Supercross Racing League is set to kick off in October 2023, with eight team franchises gearing up to compete for the ultimate recognition in the high-octane racing league. The league will witness a breathtaking display of skills, fierce competition, and exhilarating action that will captivate audiences nationwide.