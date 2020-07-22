APM Terminals Pipavav celebrates World Youth Skills Day 2020

APM Terminals, Pipavav celebrated the World Youth Skills Day on July 15th, 2020. The celebrations comprised a webinar and an essay writing contest. The webinar on ‘Skills for a Resilient Youth’ was conducted by Mr Prabhash Chandra Dubey, (Expert Member, Automotive Skills Development Council & Construction Skills Development Council; Former member of Rajasthan and Uttarakhand Rural Livelihood Mission) with 300 young individuals in attendance.

Mr Dubey advised the attendees to be flexible and productive. He elaborated on the importance of ‘reskilling’ to stay relevant and accentuated on the role of skill development in fundamental sectors like in IT, BPO, Electrical, Banking, Nursing etc. Mr Dubey applauded the efforts of APM Terminals Pipavav for encouraging self-reliance among the young crowd by skilling them. The port has trained around 1035 young men and women in various essential skills in fields like Nursing, Electrical, two-wheeler mechanics, BPO, Banking and Finance, Fitter & Fabrication etc. 80% of the skilled personnel have been employed in numerous fields across companies and hospitals in Surat, Rajkot, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad among others.

The port also conducted an essay writing event on ‘Atma-Nirbhar Bharat & Kaushal’, with the submission of over a hundred essays. The participants phrased their perception of skill development and its necessity for a self-reliant India.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Jakob Friis Sorensen, Managing Director APM Terminals Pipavav said,’’ At APM Terminals Pipavav, we endeavour to skill more and more youngsters and adequately equip them to be self-reliant. I am pleased to see that our efforts are showing positive results, shaping a route towards a self-reliant India.’’

Previously, the skill-development initiatives undertaken by APM Terminals Pipavav had the honour of receiving the ‘Mukhya Mantri Apprenticeship Yojana’ award for training the local youth.

Designated by the UN General assembly in 2014, the World Youth Skills Day is an opportunity for young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, and public/private sector stakeholders to acknowledge and celebrate the importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.