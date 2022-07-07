APM Terminals Pipavav resumes shipment of bulk agri-commodity

Pipavav, India: APM Terminals Pipavav, India’s most efficient and environment friendly port has scalable landside and marine side. The port has recently developed a new warehouse within the port and has developed warehouse close to the port to accommodate customers’ additional cargoes. With the focus on warehousing and value-added service, the port is ready to resume the shipments of agricultural commodities that require special skills. The first consignment of Guar meal was exported recently from the Port. The shipment was carried by BBC REEF, a General Cargo Vessel and was exported to Norway. Guar meal finds application in various industries like food and confectionary products, oil exploration and fish feed.

Break bulk handling requires skilled manpower, large & safe warehousing, which are key characteristics of the services offered at APM Terminals Pipavav. With the development of a multimodal logistics park in the vicinity the Port Pipavav would be able to offer enhanced connectivity by road and rail (Direct Freight Corridor) to the customers.