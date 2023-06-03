Apna.co and DGR Ministry of Defense team-up to Provide Hyperlocal Career Opportunities for Ex-Servicemen

Bengaluru, India, June 3, 2023: Apna.co, India’s largest jobs and professional networking platform, has entered into a transformative partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), under the Department of Ex Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Government of India. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to connect ex-servicemen from Armed Forces backgrounds with hyperlocal career opportunities across India..

By bridging the gap and leveraging Apna.co’s extensive network, the strategic alliance between Apna.co and DGR aims to empower ex-servicemen in their transition from military to civilian life. Through this transformative partnership, both organizations are devoted to providing ex-servicemen with a platform to utilize their skills, experiences, and training acquired during their military service while reintegrating into civilian society.

Under the MoU, Apna.co will offer ex-servicemen complimentary access to its platform, connecting them with hyperlocal career opportunities tailored to their respective regions. The agreement was signed by Maj Gen Sharad Kapur, YSM, SM for DGR and Mr. Vikrant Gupta, CHRO of Apna.co.

Speaking about the partnership, Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO, Apna, commented, “We are delighted to announce our strategic collaboration with the Directorate General Resettlement, as it aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering individuals through meaningful employment opportunities. By bridging the gap and connecting ex-servicemen with hyper local career opportunities, we aspire to support their transition into civilian life, honor their service to the nation, and contribute to their economic empowerment, ensuring they find fulfilling roles that match their skills and aspirations.” Talking about the association, Maj Gen Sharad Kapur YSM, SM Director General (Resettlement) remarked, “This partnership would bring in more visibility of our Ex servicemen to the industry and corporates and help in achieving the objectives of providing skilled manpower and giving a dignified second career to our Ex-servicemen.”

DGR, working under the guidance of the Ministry of Defence, is dedicated to the resettlement of ex-servicemen from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy. By joining forces with Apna.co, DGR aims to leverage the platform’s capabilities and networks to facilitate the economic empowerment of ex-servicemen.

As the partnership between Apna.co and DGR takes flight, it holds the promise of a brighter future for ex-servicemen across India. By seamlessly connecting them with hyperlocal career opportunities, this collaboration is set to make a lasting impact on their lives, honoring their service to the nation while ensuring a smooth transition into civilian life. Together, Apna.co and DGR are committed to empowering ex-servicemen, unlocking their potential, and contributing to their economic empowerment. This landmark alliance sets the stage for a transformative journey towards a fulfilling and prosperous post-military career for the brave men and women who have selflessly served our nation.