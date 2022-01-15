apna.co and Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) partner to provide more opportunities to professionals

Bengaluru, 15 January 2022: With the mission to empower millions of professionals in travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, apna.co: India’s largest professional networking and jobs platform has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) on Jan 13.

x

Through this partnership, apna.co will support THSC by providing easier access to hyperlocal opportunities, training sessions, upskilling courses and re-skilling courses to the professionals in the travel & tourism sector.

apna has been recording a 34 percent month-on-month increase in jobs in hospitality & tourism. Last month alone, the platform registered around 1,00,000 job postings in these sectors.

Talking about the partnership, Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co said “According to the recent reports, in FY20, the tourism sector in India accounted for 39 million jobs, which was 8.0% of the total employment in the country. By 2029, it is expected to account for about 53 million jobs. apna.co is glad to be playing a part in this growth journey. We are certain that this partnership will be beneficial to millions of professionals in the industry and look forward to working with Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council in our mission towards #AccleratingIndia.”

Chief Executive Officer THSC, Mr. Rajan Bahadur believes there are immense job opportunities for the youth in the tourism & hospitality sector. Through this partnership, the Industry will be digitally connected with aspiring youths. This partnership will connect the “right talent” present in rural & urban India with the “right employer”.

According to the recent data by World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the tourism industry in India generated $194 bn, or 6.8% of India’s GDP in 2019, and supported 39.80 Mn jobs. The tourism sector in India is predicted to grow at an annual rate of 6.9% to $460 bn by 2028 which is 9.9% of GDP.

THSC operates to bridge the skilling gap in the Tourism & Hospitality Industry. THSC was incorporated in 2014, promoted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) & National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), by & for the industry. The vision is to create a robust industry-aligned skilling ecosystem benefiting millions of beneficiaries & providing respectable employment opportunities.

At present, apna has 22 million users, a presence in 48 cities and counting, and 2 lakh plus employer partners. The platform has been enabling 18 million monthly interviews and over 35 million professional conversations every month. The apna-THSC will prove beneficial as the travel & tourism industry embraces digital practices.