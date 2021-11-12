apna.co sees a surge with five million new users during the festive season

The demand for India’s rising workforce to support business operations across industries has continued to grow during the festive season 2021 creating job opportunities. This quarter (1st September 2021 – 10th November 2021), apna, India’s largest jobs platform & professional network for the rising workforce, recorded 12 million job openings on its platform in the festive season.

The growing number of job opportunities available on the platform signifies healthy economic growth in the country, post-pandemic. apna enabled over 37 million interviews, accelerating the economic growth of India, by bridging the gap between job seekers and employers.

The professional networking & jobs platform also registered 5 million new users on its app from September-first week of November’21 indicating an increase in job searches during the festivities.

According to apna, hyperlocal opportunities, higher unit pay, and greater efficiencies led to an increase in applications for a variety of roles during the festive season. The ‘jobs in demand’ on the platform were tele-callers, back office personnel, sales executives, computer data entry operators, accounts, finance, marketing/business development executives, admin/office assistants, delivery partners, retail professionals and drivers during this time period.

Leading companies including Byju’s, Teamlease, and Shadowfax, among others, chose apna as their preferred partner to on-board professionals to meet the rising festive demand.

Commenting on growth during the festivities, Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer,– apna, said “The surge in new jobs, users and interviews we witnessed during the festive season affirms India is back on the road to recovery after a difficult year. We will continue our efforts towards #AcceleratingIndia as we connect more employers with the vast pool of talent across the country”

apna further penetrated into 15+ cities, making jobs accessible to candidates in deep Bharat, during the festive period. Amongst 40+ cities, apna observed an increase in demand for jobs from Metro cities Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata and Tier II cities like Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Patna and Ahmedabad.

apna’s job platform leverages a sophisticated algorithm that matches candidates with employers taking into account their skills, experience and preferences. The app comprises 70+ communities for skilled professionals like carpenters, painters, telecallers, field sales agents, delivery personnel and others. apna communities have enabled users to grow their professional networks, upskill through peer learning and find gig opportunities.