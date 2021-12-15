apna.co to double its team size in the next six months

Bengaluru: India’s largest jobs and professional networking platform, apna.co – today announced its hiring plans for the coming two quarters. The young startup will double its team strength by adding 400-plus employees across verticals in the next six months.

As the company scales further, the new hires would support apna’s mission of empowering a billion lives and play a critical role in its next phase of growth. Out of the total, 65 percent of the new hiring would be for apna’s engineering, data science and product teams. The company will be hiring from prestigious institutes in India including IITs, IIMs, and ISBs.

Over the last few months, apna has become a global talent hub with top talent joining the team from organisations such as ‘Apple’, ‘BCG’, ‘Uber’, ‘Urban Company’, ‘Myntra’, ‘Sharechat’, ‘Oyo’ amongst others, all working towards building apna.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the organization has continued with remote working to ensure flexibility to employees working across different time zones. This will continue to be a core tenet of working at apna.

Customer obsession, ownership, empathy and transparency are the key values showcased by all employees at apna. The company is on the lookout for the brightest minds with similar values and passion to make decisions that will positively impact lives around the world.

Commenting on the announcement, Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer – apna, said, “The new hiring would support apna’s next phase of growth. We look forward to working with the best minds and help billions across the globe”

The ongoing hiring spree will allow talented professionals from various domains to apply to one of the fastest-growing startups in India. While tech-related roles will account for the highest number of hires, non-technical resources would join customer success, sales, HR, and other departments.

In recent months, apna has recorded tremendous growth with 16 million-plus users, more than 1,50,000 employer partners, and a presence in 40-plus cities in India and counting. The platform is currently enabling over 18 million interviews and 20 million professional conversations monthly.