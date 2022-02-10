Apna enables more than 350 million interviews and professional conversations across India; bridges the collar divide

x

11th, February 2022, Bengaluru: With an aim to bridge the gap between white and blue/grey collar workers, and make every job count, apna.co, India’s largest jobs & professional networking platform has unlocked another milestone by enabling more than 350 million interviews and professional conversations. Through these interviews and conversations, millions of professionals in the country not only connected with opportunities but also erased the divide between the professionals. Now, these professionals are doing what was earlier limited to the white-collar workers: become a part of the mainstream workforce through professional networking and have a defined career path.

The 22 million candidates in 50 plus cities have helped apna identify key trends of the rising workforce in the country.

The rising workforce who were earlier dependent upon their immediate connections to find jobs has now switched to a digital model to connect with opportunities around them. They have been spending more time than before scrolling through jobs, interviewing, building their professional identity and networking. Apna witnessed over 200 million professional conversations and 170 million interviews to date. apna’s data highlights 9x and 4x annual growth in professional conversations and interviews respectively.

x

In the last two years, a plethora of job opportunities were created across sectors and industries. Work from the home model, higher unit pay and flexibility, emerged as a top choice for users while applying for jobs. Telecaller was the most interviewed job on apna by both men and women, highlighting a huge demand for the role. In fact, apna enabled more than 26 million interviews for the role in the year gone by. This was followed by delivery persons, back office, accounts & finance, data entry, marketing, retail, and office assistant. Work from home jobs emerged as a key trend with 25 million applications, 44% of these applications were from women.

According to apna, maximum interviews happened in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad from metro cities. In the tier II markets, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Patna, and Ranchi witnessed the maximum number of interviews.

While a majority of users downloaded the app with the intention to find/switch to a job of choice, most of them continued engaging in communities on the app. Networking came to the fore as an important professional activity for the users. Out of 22 million users on the apna platform, 16 million are building networks either by posting in groups, commenting on the posts or 1-on-1 conversations. Professional networking has helped millions of users to achieve professional growth, upskill themselves, find opportunities and socialize with their peers. While professional networking was earlier limited to white-collar workers, the data shared by apna highlights the impact of professional networking among the rising workforce.

x

Users have been taking out time during the weekdays to focus on professional networking. Another data point added by apna highlights that users prefer Monday and Tuesday over weekends to engage in professional conversations.

apna’s job platform leverages a sophisticated algorithm that matches candidates with employers taking into account their skills, experience, and preferences. Government exams, business, learning languages, telecaller, back-office jobs, teacher, computer/data entry, beauticians, lab technician, and cooking were the communities with maximum engagement.

Talking about this newly unlocked milestone Nirmit Parikh, CEO and Founder, apna said, “Through these 350 million interviews and professional conversations, the rising workforce of India has managed to break the glass ceiling for themselves to join the mainstream workforce and apna is happy to become the enablers for them. We will continue supporting the rising workforce in India and across the globe”

apna is scaling at a rapid pace and has further expanded to 20+ cities in the last two months alone. The platform is now present in Agra, Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Aligarh, Amritsar, Asansol, Aurangabad, Belagavi, Bengaluru, Bhilai, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Guntur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jamshedpur, Jodhpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mallapuram, Mangalore, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, Nashik, Panipat, Patna, Prayagraj, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Salem, Solapur, Surat, Thiruvanthapuram, Trichy, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam

User Testimonials

Ms. Vaishali Chauhan, M.Com

“I am Vaishali and currently the influencer on APNA APP with the most number of claps. I did my BCom from DU and then without any break in-between, pursued M. Com in Chaudhary Charansingh University while also preparing for government exams simultaneously. CGL and SSC were my focus. Just like everyone else, the lockdown owing to Covid-19 affected me too. Even though I was regularly doing my classes, my short-sightedness got the better of me, at least for some time. Finances became hard to meet and my resolve to finish my studies started shaking. I was almost about to ditch all my years of effort and go in for a private job but thankfully, my teacher showed me the way when I needed it the most. From that time on, my resolve became stronger than ever. One and a half years just gone doing nothing. I was in a deep trench which I dug for myself. Depression, anxiety and just an apathetic approach towards everything in life.

This is when my family and teachers turned to be my superheroes. Somehow, they managed to pick me up again. I had to start from square one again because all that time of absence and misery had just erased whatever I had learnt up until now. However, the one positive that came out of all this chaos was that now, nothing can stop me from achieving my goals. Once I finish my studies and land the job I always have wanted to, I will enjoy my life to the fullest.

I came across apna app during my job search and was pleasantly surprised by all the extra things the app had to offer. A job app that was much more than just jobs. Here I learnt the true essence of what “Career” meant and how it was different from a job. I saw the different groups, government exams prep, Learn English, Start Your Business and immediately started interacting with all the other users present. Today, people know me. I share very relevant content about Government Exams and people appreciate me and my posts. In the same way, other knowledgeable people post relevant questions to my field of study and work, from which I also learn a lot. It’s an endless cycle of knowledge being shared and gained and that is what makes it such a unique app.”