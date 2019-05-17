Apollo Cradle team facilitates a safe in-flight delivery, both mother and baby recoup and are healthy to travel further!

team of gynaecologists and paediatricians from Apollo Cradle, Jubilee hills, facilitated an in-flight delivery of a baby and transferred the mother and baby with the umbilical cord intact to the Apollo Cradle for further treatment. A Philippine Airlines flight en route to Manila from Riyadh, had requested for emergency medical attention for a Pilipino lady in labour pain and made emergency landing at RGIA, Hyderabad.

The flight transiting over India en route to Manila, on May 08, 2019, sought medical help with the RGIA airport. The flight made an emergency landing to enable medical assistance for the lady who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy and labour pain. To handle this high risk pregnancy, a team of experienced obstetricians and nurses from Apollo Cradle were on standby post security checks at the airport, much prior to the flight landing. Once the flight landed, the team rushed to the seat where mother was and enabled an in-flight delivery of a baby girl. However, the umbilical cord was left intact, as the team could not carry the surgical blade necessary to sever the cord, due to security restrictions.

To enable further medical care to baby and mother; who were both in critical state of health, were brought to Apollo Cradle, Jubilee Hills. After stabilizing their health, cord was cut with necessary aseptic precautions. Mother and baby have since recovered and are ready to make journey to their home land. The paediatric – neonatologist, Dr. C. Suresh Kumar confirmed that the baby is now fit to travel.

The Obstetrics and nursing capabilities to deliver and manage high risk pregnancies, at Apollo Cradle is on par with the best in the world along with the neonatology capabilities, which ensures we can handle the health of such critical babies. The most critical of babies and mothers are in safe hands at Apollo Cradle, says, Mr. Chandra Sekhar C., Group CEO, Apollo Health & Lifestyle Ltd.