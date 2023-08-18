Apparel Manufacturers of India kick starts ADVAIT 2.0 amidst grandeur

Chennai, 18 August 2023: Apparel Manufactures of India, one of India’s prominent and renowned apparel groups of manufacturers and traders, kick-started their 4-day-long Mega South Conclave – ADVAIT 2.0 at Chennai Trade Centre.

The grand launch ceremony was conducted by the honourable guests Dr. D. Venkateshwaran, Deputy High Commissioner – Sri Lanka Deputy High Commission in Southern India, and Ravindra Boratkar, President, Maharashtra Economic Development Council and Managing Director, MMActiv Sci-Tech Communication Pvt. Ltd.

Present along with them were Mr. L Raveendran from S Nallaperumal & Sons from Nagercoil; Mr. Roshan Manawalan from Sarthas Trichy; and Mr. B.U ChandraShekhar from B S Chanabasappa, Davangeree – Karnataka who along with team AMI lighted the diya and announced the fair open for everyone.

The trade fair will see participation from more than 250 brands like Reliance Retail Fashion Brands, Red & White, 90 ML, R-wings, Tiny Baby, Betty, Pretty Women, Femi Design, Era- the in-thing, Final Choice, PARI/ PARITA, Myra, N-Tique, and Vimal Fashion. The brands will showcase their latest festive collections to retailers and MBO’s present here.

Speaking on the opening day of ADVAIT 2.0, Nikhil Furia and Dharmesh Nandu of Apparel Manufacturers of India said, “We are overwhelmed with the response received across four states and are grateful for everyone’s presence here. We have got a tremendous response online and received confirmation also. This makes us strengthen our belief in our foundation and motivates us to work harder. We are excited to see what the event brings over the week.”

AMI aims to bridge the gap between manufacturers, retailers, agents, and suppliers to build a robust community for evolution and growth opportunities. They work in sync to add meaning to the entire value chain of the readymade apparel market across India.

This is AMI’s 40th fair in the South of India and more than 1000+ invitees are expected to attend the fair over the 4 days.