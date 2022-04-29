“Apparent in Hindsight” – A business novel for the automobile professional enthusiasts by Vector Consulting Group, now available in Tamil

Chennai, 29th April 2022: Chennai, Tamil Nadu, is the largest contributor to the automobile sector in the country in terms of industrial output, and is one of the top 10 global auto hubs. Vector Consulting Group, India’s leading Supply Chain Management consultant, launches its bestseller business novel, ‘Apparent in Hindsight’ in Tamil to ensure that language does not act as a barrier for people who wish to acquire learning and knowledge, and who are desirous of bringing in innovations in to their automobile business.

This novel is the culmination of a decade’s experience in implementing pull-based Theory of Constraints (TOC) solutions in about 50 companies in the auto industry, right from OEMs at one end of the spectrum to the unorganized Tier 3 and 4 vendors. The novel provides the diagnosis and the solution approach, along with an insight into the sequence of solution implementation so that the performance of the organisation and the motivation of its managers do not go on a downhill journey from their current situation.

Speaking about the book, Mr. Puneet Kulraj said, “We are very excited to launch the Tamil edition of our book ‘Apparent in Hindsight’. This book is a culmination of more than a decade’s experience in implementing the Theory of Constraints solutions in about 50 companies. Management books present a theory with examples; but this flawed approach of confirmation bias leads to randomly correlated variables being presented in an unscientific manner despite the data available. We have presented the ideas in a story format, avoiding the confirmation trap, and reaffirming reader friendliness. Breakthrough solutions after being verbalised are apparent only in hindsight!”

The book is focused on the Indian auto component industry, and highlights unsolved problems, and the need for a system approach to deal with such situations. Long workdays and sleepless nights at the end of each month, quarter and year are part of the inescapable norm for most automobile managers, and for whom work-life balance remains only on rosy posters. If you find yourself complaining about these typical industry issues, you need to pick this book up and give it a thorough read. The book is published in conjunction with Palaniappa Brothers, and will help all managers immensely.

About Vector Consulting Group:

Vector Consulting Group is a management consulting firm with a focus on a single solution offering to help clients build unique operations and supply chain capabilities that can be leveraged as a competitive edge in the market. Vector uses the platform of Theory of Constraints (TOC) solutions and thinking processes for developing these capabilities for its clients. Vector Consulting Group is widely known for being an implementation-focused consulting firm with a unique risk-sharing model of consulting, unprecedented in the Indian industry.

Founded in 2006, Vector is now has come to be one of the largest and fastest-growing management consulting companies in India, well within its first decade. Vector has pioneered the Theory of Constraints implementation in companies belonging to large corporate houses in India like such as Tata Motors, TVS group, Cummins, Kirloskar and Larsen & Toubro, among many others.

https://www.vectorconsulting.in/