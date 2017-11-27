Appeal for National Repeal Law Day 2017

Centre for Civil Society (CCS), India’s leading think-tank, advocating social change through public policy, on The Constitution Day of India organized the Appeal for National Repeal Law Day through the launch of “Repeal Law Compendium” for 5 States in India followed by a panel discussion on ‘The Need for Institutionalisation of Repeal of Laws’ . The panel consisting of India’s prominent legal and industry experts such as Hemant Batra, Founder and Chairman, Kaden Boriss Global, Maneesh Chhibber, Executive Editor, DNA, Justice A P Shah, Former Chief Justice, Delhi High Court, Parth J Shah, President, Centre for Civil Society and KTS Tulsi, Member; Rajya Sabha & Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, addressed the overarching need for a legal framework that conducts a comprehensive hygiene check of obsolete/redundant laws that materially impede the lives of citizens, entrepreneurs and/or the Government.

During the panel discussion Dr Parth Shah, President, CCS articulated the need for ‘a dedicated day in the Parliament and state legislatures for repealing laws’ and ‘exploring the possibility of adding a sunset clause to laws enforcing them to be reviewed after a stipulated time’. Reiterating this need, Justice A P Shah opined that “The Centre must adopt the process of periodic spring cleaning of the corpus of laws to identify and amend laws that are just paper tigers’.

The Repeal Law Compendiums are produced by CCS, in collaboration with Research Partners the Maharashtra National Law University, Mumbai (MNLU), Symbiosis Law School, Noida (SLS), Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur (HNLU), National Law School of India University, Bangalore (NLSIU), The National Academy of Legal Studies & Research, Hyderabad (NALSAR), and our Legal Partners, Kaden Boriss Partners who assisted us in the legal research. These Compendiums bring forth redundant laws to be repealed in the 5 states of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

By bringing key stakeholders from industry leaders, judiciary and civil society practitioners, the session created a holistic environment for discussing the way forward and provided an exciting opportunity to envision the future of a judicially updated structure.