Apple Store and Funky Islands now open at Iris Broadway, Gurugram

Gurugram: Iris Broadway by Trehan Iris, one of the leading real estate developers in the country announces the opening of Apple and Funky Islands at their flagship Mall at Sector 85-86, Gurugram.

Apple’s Premium Reseller Imagine outlet and Authorised Service Centre is the only centre in the vicinity of 10 Kms. According to the sources, this outlet is a flagship store of Imagine in the area that is offering a complete collection of Apple products and support services, which also includes offering monthly financing options, no-contact delivery, and store pick-up options.

The outlet is spread across 4000 Sq Ft area and is located right in front of the Upper Ground Floor.

Funky Island, one of the leaders in Gaming, also opened their outlet at Iris Broadway. Situated on the Second Floor, the gaming zone is spread across an 8000 Sq Ft area.

Funky Island is every child’s paradise and is very popular amongst every age group including children and their parents. If you are still wondering how to keep kids engaged in exciting games and thrilling activities while shopping at Iris Broadway, Funky Island is the answer. It provides fun activities, games, and spacious space to play and adventure.