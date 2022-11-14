Approach Communications Bags Aristocrat Media PR Account

Mumbai: Award-winning PR & Integrated Communications Agency, Approach Communications has bagged India’s Leading Healthcare Events & Exhibitions Company, Aristocrat Media PR & Integrated Communications Account. Aristocrat Media is among India’s top Events & Exhibitions Companies with a strong network & expertise in Healthcare, Pharma & allied sectors.

Aristocrat Media has organized large events like Healthcare Innovation Conclave & Awards, Future Health Conclave & Awards, Business Tycoon Awards, and Global Health & Medical Tourism Conclave among others. The group is also organizing the Indian Cardiology Conference & Exhibition in January 2023 in Mumbai.

Speaking on the appointment, Farooq Shaikh, Managing Director, Aristocrat Media “We were looking for a PR & Communications agency which is most suitable for us in terms of generating awareness, engaging the audience and corporate reputation of the group with domain expertise in Healthcare, Pharma, herbal, cosmetics and wellness. The presentation made by Approach Communications was in line with our marketing communications and PR approach. So we decided to go with Approach Communications.”

Sonu Tyagi, Director, Approach Communications said “As we have been already working with Aristocrat Media as PR Partners with their events on regular basis, we thought of forging a relationship for the long term handling their entire PR & Marketing Communications activities. We are very excited to work on the Aristocrat Media PR & Communications account. We will be working on making them the top leader in the Healthcare events & exhibitions business. Our Spiritual Organization is also associated with all their events as a spiritual partner”

Approach Communications will handle PR & Communications for Aristocrat Media and social media and digital marketing through the Approach Communications Digital division. Approach Communications Group Company, Approach Entertainment will handle entire Branded entertainment, celebrity, and influencers engagement, Healthcare Influencers Outreach, and film production activities for them.

Approach Communications group also has a Celebrity Management & Films Productions company, Approach Entertainment, apart from a Bollywood & Entertainment newswire, Approach Bollywood. Approach Entertainment has also bagged The Biz India 2010 Award given by the World Confederation of Business, Worldwide Marketing Organization’s Service Excellence award & PR Company of the Year Awards.

Approach Communications has specialized verticals in Corporate, Healthcare & Pharma, Beauty, Herbal & Wellness, Entertainment, Education, SME & other verticals. The fast-growing PR & Integrated Communications Agency has already worked with top brands in Healthcare, Pharma, Beauty, Herbal, and Wellness industry.

Approach Entertainment is a Full Fledged Entertainment Marketing Company with specialized verticals in Celebrity Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events, and Entertainment Marketing. Approach Entertainment Group is based in Mumbai with operations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Hyderabad & Jalandhar.

In addition to business enterprises, the group is also having Charitable Spiritual Organization, Go Spiritual India. Go Spiritual India is a Charitable Spiritual Organization Working for Philanthropy, Spiritual Awareness, Spiritual Tourism, Spiritual Media, Spiritual Events, Organic, Mental Health, Wellness, and Holistic Health.