Approach Communications bags PR Company of the Year Award

Mumbai Approach Communications, India’s Leading PR & Integrated Communications Agency, has bagged prestigious business recognition, the PR Company of the Year Award, for their remarkable contribution to the PR & Integrated Communications industry at ‘The Business Tycoon Awards’ held at Hilton Mumbai International Airport Hotel, Mumbai. The Business Tycoon Awards were organized by Aristocrat Media in its first edition.

Top-notch Corporates and CEOs were felicitated at the ‘The Business Tycoon Awards’. ‘PR Company of the Year Award’ was given to Approach Communications. The award was received by the Director of Approach Communications, Sonu Tyagi. In addition to this, Approach Communications has also bagged Service Excellence Award by Worldwide Marketing Organization recently & ‘The Biz India 2010 Award’ given by the reputable World Confederation of Business.

All put together, there were 40 awards in diverse sectors such as Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Real Estate, Insurance, Media and Marketing and many more.

Talking about winning PR Company of the Year Award, Sonu Tyagi, Director, Approach Communications said:

“For our company to be felicitated with the ‘PR Company of the Year Award’ for the work done in the Public Relations & Integrated Marketing Communications industry is incredibly gratifying. I believe that the work of all the departments of this company, from branding to media relations, image management, content creation, public affairs, event management, perception management and all the other departments, delivered a wholly immersive experience that made us win the esteemed award. I believe that Approach Communications sets a new standard and a new benchmark against which other PR companies will be measured in the future.” Tyagi continued, “This latest award is a terrific validation of the creative leadership of Approach Communications. Of course, our contribution would not have been possible without the vision and leadership of each and every team member. I salute all of them for their drive and conviction in bringing immense honor to our company.” Md Farooq Shaikh, Founder, Aristocrat Media & The Business Tycoon Awards said, “We have followed the international norms as regards the criteria for selecting the awardees. Like, there are several parameters that are gone through by the jury members. Each entry is evaluated on the basis of their focus and input of hard work in their field and the best one is selected by the jury members.” “Either the work done by the organization as a whole in its particular sector or the CEO or the entrepreneur falls in the individuals category,” he added further stating, “There were 2 broader categories that are differentiated like the felicitation to the Organization and the other being felicitation to the Individual.”

Approach Communications group also has a Celebrity Management & Films Productions company, Approach Entertainment, apart from a Bollywood & Entertainment newswire, Approach Bollywood. In addition to business enterprises, the group also has a Charitable Spiritual Organization, Go Spiritual India.

Approach Entertainment is a Full Fledged Entertainment Marketing Company with specialized verticals in Celebrity Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events and Entertainment Marketing. Approach Entertainment is based in Mumbai with operations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Kolkata & Jalandhar.