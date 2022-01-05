Approach Entertainment & Go Spiritual India Launch Blanket Donation Campaign

x

Mumbai: Award-Winning Celebrity Management & Films Productions Company, Approach Entertainment & Charitable Spiritual Organization, Go Spiritual India launched Blankets Donation Campaign in North India. The campaign has been launched with an objective to mobilize blankets, clothes, and food donation drives for the homeless in major cities of North India. Go Spiritual India is running the blanket donation campaign since 2017. The campaign will spread awareness about the plight of the homeless & destitute in Winters and motivate people to donate blankets, clothes & food themselves, or inform Go Spiritual India to arrange Blankets for the needy. Approach Communications is handling PR, Digital & Communications for the Blanket donation drive while Approach Entertainment is working on the production of videos, mobilization through celebrities & influencers, events, and related activities.

Go Spiritual India is a Charitable Spiritual organization working for Philanthropy, Spiritual Awareness, Charity, Mental Health, Wellness, Organic, Spiritual Tourism, Events, Media, and Social Causes. The spiritual organization is already running food donation & hunger eradication programs for the last 4 years. The organization is launching Go Spiritual India Digital Magazine soon and it will be followed by Go Spiritual India Print Magazine & Go Spiritual India TV. A spiritual life necessarily entails selfless charity work as with spiritual growth comes the realization that all the Atma (souls) are equal part and parcel of the same Param Atma (that is divine supreme being). In fact, ancient Hindu scriptures clearly make it obligatory on one’s part to be generous. Go Spiritual India is a spiritual organization that promotes not only spiritual evolution but also actively participates in charity work.

Go Spiritual India has appealed to all, to come forward and donate blankets or help donate blankets to the homeless people during the winter months in collaboration with Go Spiritual India. The donations can be in cash or kind or even through participation on a volunteer basis.

In addition, Go Spiritual India also encourages people to take up this cause on their own and distribute blankets in their respective areas and region as the objective is to ensure help to as many people as possible by reaching out to them in whatever way is possible. Go Spiritual India blanket donation drive is being supported by Approach Entertainment & Approach Communications.

For the past few years, Go Spiritual India has been also engaged in the distribution of blankets especially to the poor and homeless people during the winter months. Though there are no official records of country-wide deaths due to harsh winters every year in the country, some data collected by some NGOs suggests that more than 369 persons had died in 2019 due to winters in Delhi alone and thousands died in the country.

Even in the year 2020-21 winters, thousands died due to winters. According to the 2011 census, there were 17.33 crores homeless people in India and this figure in 2021 is estimated to be at least 26 crores. Even if it is assumed that half of them may be living in North India where the winters are rather harsh, it is easy to imagine the plight of the homeless people every winter.

Go Spiritual India’s campaign to distribute blankets for the homeless persons in North India is aimed at saving as many lives as possible in the country and therefore every winter, this campaign has been taken on a serious note by the Go Spiritual India team and volunteers. Last year it was done with the help of Go Spiritual India volunteers in Delhi, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Ludhiana. This year, Go Spiritual India plans to do it even on a larger scale. The team is motivating people to donate blankets and food for the homeless and destitute.

Go Spiritual India Organization, an initiative launched by Sonu Tyagi and his company Approach Entertainment is dedicated to charity and spiritual work. For the past few years, it has taken serious endeavours towards charity. It was actively engaged in the distribution of free food to the needy during the lockdown when the poor had no means to even earn their basic meals. During the winters, Go Spiritual had launched an initiative to distribute blankets to the homeless people for whom the streets are home, particularly in Northern India, where the winters are rather harsh!

