Few apps through which you can earn money

With the rise in technology and smartphone becoming anyone’s and everyone’s best friend. We’ve all got smartphones these days, and almost everything we do on them requires using an app. Wouldn’t it be cool if you could make extra money just for using them? Well, you can.

You’re not going to get rich by downloading mobile apps, but you can use these to earn a little extra money every month. Considering some of them require you to do nothing, or just upload your school time notes or sell your useless clothes online, it doesn’t seem like a bad deal to make a few extra bucks.

To get you started, we list out 5 most useful online platforms from where you can earn money for doing almost nothing:-

Spoyl – Do you still have a prom outfit from, like, 10 years ago? It’s never going to fit — or come into style — again, but something just keeps holding you back from sending it to Goodwill.

Maybe the money could change your mind? Instead of storing clothes indefinitely, try selling them on an app like Spoyl.

Canvera, India’s leading online photography company creates an ecosystem of professional photographers across India and empowers them with an end to end photography business solution. Canvera Partner App is designed exclusively for photographers and videographers registered with Canvera. Budding photographers can easily earn by uploading their portfolio of projects to showcase their work.

RummyCircle:- RummyCircle.com is India’s Largest Online Rummy site which provides you with the best Rummy experience. The ultimate platform for playing Indian rummy card game is available on desktop as well as app-based platforms. Online Rummy at RummyCircle is easy, safe and totally fun. A person can easily show his/her skill set and earn some money from this platform by challenging their opponent. So just download the app or log into their website to make some good money via this platform.

Notesgen is the best app for students in terms of getting information regarding their courses. This app aims to provide a platform where students can get handwritten notes related to their desire course subject.

Anyone can upload and download all the notes. Students can post notes which are related to topics (as per the subject) mentioned on the site and get paid (per downloading). This app includes study notes, assignments, projects, presentations etc and notes related to competitive exams like CLAT, CAT, IAS, JEE, GMAT etc.

OLX is a fastest growing global online market where anyone can easily buy or sell the things around them from anywhere and at any time. They have to just take a picture of the product which they want to sell and write an attractive caption for the same. For this, anyone at any age can easily work on this app and start earning.