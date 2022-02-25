AppsFlyer appoints Ritu Sharma as its new Country Manager in India

Ritu brings over 25 years of experience in leading high-performance teams across technology, telecom, and broadcast industries

Bangalore, February 25, 2022: AppsFlyer, the global attribution, and marketing analytics leader, appoints Ritu Sharma as the Country Manager in India. Ritu will lead AppsFlyer India’s business operations across all categories in her new role. She will focus on expanding the current customer portfolio scaling up existing business while growing sustainable customer relationships through a consultative approach. To that end, she will manage and closely integrate with teams across functions.

Sanjay Trisal, General Manager AppsFlyer INSEA/ANZ, said, “Ritu has a strong track record in diverse industries and demonstrates versatility across sales, marketing, operations, and general management, a potent combination to drive our growth in India. As we see a surge in India’s mobile-first users and New Bharat contributing to the economy, we are looking at driving our customers’ growth & progress in rural & semi-urban markets with a strong privacy-first product strategy in the evolving mobile ecosystem. India is one of our fastest-growing markets, and under Ritu’s leadership, I am confident that we will be able to sustain and grow our substantial presence in the region. I look forward to welcoming her on board as we continue to lead industry transformation while chartering an exciting future.”

Before joining AppsFlyer, Ritu was the Head of Global Sales at Amagi Media Labs. She led the global sales organization across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the US in both the linear and nonlinear space. She has held leadership roles across functions, including sales, marketing, deal structuring, client retention, operations, and general management in global multinationals and start-ups. Previously she has also been associated with Vodafone, Encompass, and Proficio.

Ritu Sharma, Country Manager AppsFlyer India, said, “I am pleased to assume this new role and responsibility at AppsFlyer. Owing to the tectonic shifts in the app economy, India is an exciting and challenging market. App marketers require a 360-degree view of how they can grow their campaigns better while navigating from attribution to fraud, measurement, and privacy. My crucial mandate will be to grow AppsFlyer as the leading attribution and measurement partner and position ourselves as the go-to consultants for app marketers across categories. A new area of opportunity is to provide strategies for new start-ups and emerging super apps in the country. I am looking forward to working with the incredibly talented India team at AppsFlyer in its next phase of growth.”

