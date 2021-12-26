APR Group Completes It’s ‘Praveen’s Grandio’ Project; Hands Over Home Keys To Customers

Hyderabad, 26th December 2021: APR GROUP completes its “Praveen’s Grandio” Project and handed over home keys to their customers today at the Club House of the property, at Patancheruvu. Shri Gudem Mahipal Reddy Garu, MLA, Patancheruvu, & Shri Goreti Venkanna Garu, MLC, Shri Mettu Kumar Yadav, Corporator, Patancheruvu & Shri Avula Krishna Reddy, Managing Director, APR Group graced the occasion with their presence. Renowed celebrity artists from Jabardasth – Kevvu Karthik, Nagi, Shabeena, Rajamouli (Comedy skits Mimicry Ventriloquism stand-up comedy) performed many entertaining activities at the event.

APR’s ongoing projects include APR PRAVEEN’S CRYSTAL AVENUE (Vanasthalipuram), APR MUKKA PRAVEEN’S SIGNATOR (Bachupally), APR PRAVEEN’S HIGHERIA (Patancheruvu), APR PRAVEEN’S NATURE-PHASE II (Patancheruvu), APR PRAVEEN’S HYNORA (Gagillapur).

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Avula Krishna Reddy, Managing Director, APR Group said, “Praveen’s Grandio” is one of our dream projects spread across 30 acres in Patancheruvu. Grandio is a lavish GHMC & RERA approved villa community with 433 – 3 & 4BHK Villas for sale in Hyderabad. We at APR group are really happy to organize this handing over of the keys and take pride in our delivery promises. On this occasion, we recall our commitment to deliver exceptional homes to customers with varying budgets while simultaneously ensuring comfort and luxury to each family. As we celebrate this day with all our valued customers we believe that we will continue to spread this joy of owning a dream home to the people of Telangana. We have a few promising projects in the pipeline which we will soon be announcing.

Adding to the joy of handing over the keys to their customers, Shri Avula Sanjeeva Reddy, Director, APR Group said “It gives us immense happiness to celebrate this day. We as an entity always valued our customers above everything else and ensured that we provided them with the best of amenities. Grandio’s specialty also resonates in our vision of providing all the basic amenities like schools, hospitals, grocery, supermarkets etc., around the project. With over 1200 villas in Grandio we want to give the best possible facilities to all our customers”

The upcoming project of APR Group, APR Praveen’s Golden Leaf is located at Bramanpally, Sagar Highway and the size of the property is more than 45 acres. Duplex and Triplex Villas will be constructed there.