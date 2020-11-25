APSEZ Ranks 14th in the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure Sector of Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index, 2020

Ahmedabad: The latest scorecard of the highly anticipated Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index has ranked Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) at number 14 in the highly competitive global transportation and transportation infrastructure sector and the is the only company from India to have been included in this sector.

This initiates the presence of APSEZ on the DJSI Emerging Markets Index, one of the most sought-after Sustainability indices in the world that represents the very top 10% of the largest 800 companies within the world’s 20 emerging markets and is based on long-term Environment, Social and Economic, and Governance criteria

As part of a stringentDJSI rating process, all responses by APSEZwere substantiated with internal documentation and real-life examples and audited by an independent third party to verify the accuracy of the information provided.APSEZ was ranked in the top 20 of every single-dimension of the three criteria. In all, just 11 Indian companies made it to the DJSI Emerging Markets Index this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ commented “We are pleased to make an entry into the DJSI Index. As the largest multi-port operator and logistics player in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world we recognize the complexity that we are confronted with and therefore being able to achieve this high ranking on our debut into the DJSI Index comes as a shot in the arm for us as well as validates our accountability to our investors, customers, and employees. While our environment, Social and Economic, and Governance criteria scores are a strong validation that we are on the right path, we really

see this as just one point along a more ambitious journey we have embarked on to demonstrate our absolute commitment to benchmarking our sustainability practices – not just to an emerging market index – but to global indexes, as we move towards becoming the only carbon-neutral port by the year 2025”.

DJSI is referred to by most institutional investors to create their portfolios and seen as objective, professional criteria assessed by neutral parties. Good performance in this rating raises visibility among investors and allows better access to the capital markets, thereby creating higher return for the investors. This year, the SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment reports saw a record climb with 1,386 companies actively participating in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

About Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of globally diversified Adani Group has evolved from a port company to Ports and Logistics Platform for India. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with strategically located ports and terminals at — Mundra, Dahej, Kandla and Hazira in Gujarat, Dhamra in Odisha, Mormugao in Goa, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Kattupalli and Ennore in Chennai and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh — that represent 24% of the country’s total port capacity, handling vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the vast hinterland. The company is also developing a transshipment port at Vizhinjam, Kerala, and a container Terminal at Myanmar. Our “Ports to Logistics Platform” comprising our port facilities, integrated logistics capabilities, and industrial economic zones, puts us in a unique position to benefit as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains. Our vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade. With a vision to turn carbon neutral by 2025, APSEZ was the first Indian port and third in the world to sign up for Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) committing to emission reduction targets to control global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

Website – www.adaniports.com