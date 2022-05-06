Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited -FY 22 Results

Chennai: May 2022: Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, a leading Housing Finance Company in South India has declared its financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2022.

Key Performance Metrics for FY22

Particulars (Rs. Cr) FY22 FY21 Y-o-Y Disbursements 1,641 1,298 26% AUM 5,180 4,067 27% PAT 370 267 39% Gross NPA (%) 1.19(*) 0.70 Increase by 49 bps ROA (%) 8.00 7.37 Increase by 63 bps

(*) – As per RBI circular dated 12 Nov 2021

Performance Highlights

• Return on Assets (ROA) is at 8.00%

• Return on Equity (ROE) is at 14.45%

• Net worth of over Rs.2,900 crores

• Diversified borrowings – from NHB, DFIs like IFC, large financial institutions and banks

• Network of 208 branches as on 31 March 2022

Commenting on the results, Mr. M Anandan, Chairman & Managing Director, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited, said,“During FY 22, we disbursed Rs. 1,641 crores registering a growth of 26% year on year. We have built a strong branch network of 208 branches to deliver quality service to our customers. The Company is well capitalised with a net worth of over Rs. 2,900 crores. As on March 31, 2022, we have maintained a sufficient on balance sheet liquidity of Rs. 846 crores including undrawn sanctions in the form of cash and cash equivalents.

We continued to grow consistently and delivered an AUM growth of 27% Year on Year. PAT has grown at 39% and our ROA was at 8.00% which is one of the best in the Industry. Gross NPA was at 1.19% as on 31 March 2022.

Our rating was upgraded to AA- from A+ by ICRA during the year.