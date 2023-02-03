Aptus Value Housing Finance Ltd. Q3 FY 23 results Press Release

Chennai: February 03, 2023: Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, a leading Housing Finance Company in South India has declared its financial results for the 9 months that ended

31 December 2022.

Key P

Particulars (Rs. Cr) 9MFY23 9MH1FY22 Y-o-Y Disbursements 1,734 1122 55% AUM 6,307 4,805 31% PAT 368 260 41% Gross NPA (%) 1.44% 1.53% Decrease by 9 bps ROA (%) 8.53% 7.62% Increase by 91 bps

performance Metrics for 9M FY 23

Performance Highlights

· Spread at 14.45%

· Return on Assets (ROA) is at 8.53%

· Return on Equity (ROE) is at 16.02% – the best in the Industry.

· Networth of over Rs.3,200 crores

· Diversified borrowings – from NHB, DFIs like IFC, large financial institutions and banks

· Network of 215 branches as on 31 Dec 2022

Commenting on the results, Mr. M Anandan, Chairman & Managing Director, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Limited, said,

“During 9MFY23, we disbursed Rs. 1,734 crores registering a growth of 55% year on year. We have built a strong branch network of 215 branches to deliver quality service to our customers. The Company is well capitalized with a net worth of over Rs. 3200 crores. As on Dec 31, 2022, we have maintained sufficient on balance sheet liquidity of over Rs. 664 crores without including undrawn sanctions of Rs.400 crores from the National Housing Bank. With a strong capital base and prudent borrowing practices, we have positive ALM across tenors.

The business in these 9 months gearing up for strong growth in disbursements and collection efficiencies have come back to pre covid levels with considerable improvement in soft buckets. 30 + DPD which was at 9.91% as on 31 March 2022 has come down to 6.27%. GNPAs were at 1.44% as of Dec 2022.

We continued to grow consistently and delivered an AUM growth of 31% Year on Year. PAT has grown at 41% and our ROA and ROE is one of the best in the Industry.

We enjoy a rating of AA (-) both from ICRA and CARE.