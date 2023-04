ARAN & MOIN associates with DELHI CAPITALS as official styling partners

Delhi, 14 April 2023: Karan & Moin, the leading Luxury Menswear label that is synonymous with sublime craftsmanship, announced their association with Delhi Capitals as the official styling partners for the Indian T20 League 2023 season. As a part of this association, Karan & Moin will design the players’ outfit for all off-field occasions during the course of the season.

The Delhi Capitals revived their six-year partnership with Karan & Moin, an association based on trust and confidence in Karan & Moin’s simple mission to make each customer’s journey a memorable one through design ideas that push the limits of inspiration.

Mr. Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO of Delhi Capitals, said, “Looking good is an important psychological element that boosts the team’s confidence and therefore we are thrilled to have Karan & Moin as our official styling partners. We know that with Karan & Moin on board, our team is definitely in good hands, when it comes to the outfits the players will wear during off-field occasions.”

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Karan Sabri, Director, Karan & Moin, said “We are pleased to be the stylist for the Indian T20 League franchise, Delhi Capitals. We design with a minimalistic, classic, evergreen styling that transcends time.

We pride ourselves in adapting the style to uniquely complement the stature of each team member’s personality, making them look better than their best. We are looking forward to decking out the team to shine.”