Arana Insurance Solutions Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance

Agency owner Benjamin Arana brings nearly 20 years of insurance experience to his new agency

(St. Louis, Mo., June 15, 2022) Arana Insurance Solutions recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.

Founded in 2021, Arana Insurance Solutions was created by owner Benjamin Arana, who has 19 years of insurance experience. The full-service agency is located at 17664 Arbors of Rockwood in Eureka, Mo. Arana Insurance Solutions specializes in personal and commercial insurance, as well as property and casualty insurance.

“After much research, I found the Alliance to be the best option for a newly independent agency like mine to gain contracts and support,” said Arana Insurance Solutions’ owner Benjamin Arana. “I previously worked for an insurance agency that was a member of the Alliance, so this has been a natural progression for me to join.” Arana added that he has “already benefited from the Alliance’s tireless efforts to get my book of business transferred during a time when carriers are only now starting to recover from the low staffing due to the pandemic.”

Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $500 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance.

For more information about Arana Insurance Solutions, call (636) 549-4530 or visit https://www.aranains.com.