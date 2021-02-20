Arastu Systems Announces Design Facility in Vadodara to Support Global Business Operations

Arastu Systems, a product engineering company having its Design House in Ahmedabad, India announces a working facility at the Vadodara location in the state of Gujarat, India. This is a significant achievement for the company and they plan to expand the resource strength at the Vadodara location to 25+ engineers by end of 2021.

Vadodara, India : Arastu Systems Private Limited, a product engineering company, today proudly announces the establishment of a working design facility at the Vadodara location (State of Gujarat, India), thereby achieving an important milestone in their business trajectory.

The Vadodara Office is situated at, 301/A Notus Pride IT Part II, Subhanpura, Vadodara, with state-of-the-art facility. Engineers are serving the company’s Global Clientele, leveraging ASIC/SoC Front-end Design/Verification, FPGA, Embedded Software & Hardware Development capabilities. Arastu Systems envisions to expand the engineering capability at this premise to 25+ engineers by Year end, in order to support the exponential curve in their Business Operations.

“Vadodara is home to some of the finest engineering universities and the set-up environment here will help passionate technocrats to evolve,” says Umesh Patel, CEO, Arastu Systems. “This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing plan and enables us to execute special projects to provide support in the field of Semiconductor, Embedded Designs.”