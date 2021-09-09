Arch College of Design and Business on-boards Professor Pradyumna Vyas as Senior Advisor, Design & Innovation

Arch College of Design and Business with a vision to promote innovation in design education, today announced the appointment of noted design educationist and former director of National Institute of Design, Professor Pradyumna Vyas as their Senior Advisor, Design & Innovation.

With his modern yet inclusive approach towards design education and extensive experience across diverse domains, Professor Vyas brings in seasoned leadership and expertise to Arch College. “Association of Professor Vyas with Arch is a milestone for the organisation as he has his ample experience and knowledge to share and to motivate the students to excel in their respective fields. We look forward to work under his guidance to further achieve Arch’s vision to transform and innovate the design education and create future designers,” said Ms. Archana Surana, Founder & Director, Arch College of Design and Business.

Prof Vyas has been at the helm of design affairs and his illustrious career has been marked with several national and international milestones and accolades. During his tenure as Director, NID received the status of Institute of National Importance by the Act of Parliament. He also supported the formation of India Design Council, 2009. Through India Design Council, he launched India Design Mark in association with Japan Institute of Design Promotion (JDP) on the line of G-Mark.

On taking an advisory role at Arch College of Design and Business, Professor Vyas said, “I am extremely happy to be associated with a design institute which truly believes in innovating the design teaching and learning. I have witnessed the way Arch challenged the existing norms of design teaching and learning and redefined those norms. Today, Arch is counted among a few educational organisations which give their students ample opportunities to experiment and explore while learning by doing. I look forward to working with one of the best design institutes of the county and guide the students to write new anecdotes in the field of design.”

Prof Vyas has been conferred with multiple awards in recognition for his contributions to design education and promotion, to name a few, World Education Congress, 2015, awarded him for his ‘Outstanding Contribution to Education’; he was awarded a ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by Times Education Icons 2017 along with being a jury member for the special awards screening panel at Good Design Award (G- Mark) by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion, Japan consequently in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

In 2019 again, he was awarded the honor of ‘Good Design Fellow’, by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion (JDP), Tokyo. Prof Vyas was appointed as a ‘Distinguished Professor’ of Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts, China, at the Shanghai Global design Summit, 2019.