Arch College of Design and Business to conduct AIEED 2022 in December

Jaipur: Arch College of Design and Business will conduct the All India Entrance Exam for Design (AIEED) 2022 from 15th to 25th December 2021 for April 2022 batch. Arch’s AIEED is the one of its kind for Online Exam in Design education which is accessible for interested students from anywhere in the world. The unique exam is organised to offer admissions to Arch’s undergraduate as well as postgraduate design programmes. Design aspirants can apply for the examination until 10th December 2021 while the batch will start next year in April.

Arch launched the exam in 2010 to introduce a screening process to select the right design students. This ‘Screening for Design Studies’ and its parts and stages aim to enable the students to do a self-discovery and in the process, help Arch to identify the aspirants rather than just evaluating their skills. In the assessing process, Arch tries to know the students’ perceptions, attitude and approach towards the world to identify the potential talent who can write future course of design.

ARCH is affiliated to the University of Rajasthan for Bachelor of Design Degree (B.Des) & Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA). ARCH is also affiliated to the Rajasthan ILD Skills University (RISU) for Master’s in Design & Entrepreneurship. ARCH in strategic partnership with Pearson, is accredited to deliver six BTEC Level 5 HND qualifications in Art & Design.

The eligibility criteria for the UG courses is higher secondary. Students who have appeared for or cleared class 10+2 are qualified to write the AIEED Exam for UG level course while graduates or students pursuing graduation in any discipline from a recognised university can apply for PG courses.

Putting more light on the AIEED 2021 exam, Prof. Benoy Thoompunkal, Director- International, Arch College of Design and Business said, “We want potentially introspective and thinking aspirants with the right spirit and attitude to take up Design as a responsible profession. This Entrance Screening for Design therefore has the bare minimum of the usual Question – Answers approach. The Exam is EXPERIENTIAL, USEFULLY EDUCATIVE, and FUN. As a bold and innovative step in Screening for Design 2022, ARCH is going to test student aspirants in the areas of specializations they aspire to, or choose from the available fields of Design. AIEED was launched in 2010 with an objective to check the aspirants’ perceptions, attitude and approach towards the world and test their openness to learn, perseverance, focus and toughness to take on challenges in the process of becoming design professionals.”

The Overall Time given to you is 24 Hours! Yes 24 hours!! It consists of 4 sections of Screening in a combined Exam:-

i. Psychological Endowments for Design screening (PED)

ii. Comprehension Awareness Thinking & Articulation screening (CATA)

iii. Portfolio of Abilities (PoA) &Statement of Purpose (SOP)

iv. Group Interaction

The Exam tests the attitude, aesthetic sense, creativity, and design sensitivity of students seeking fulfilling careers in the various fields of design. It also tests the reasoning, and problem-solving aptitude of the student.