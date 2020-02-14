Archana Aggarwal hosts a dazzling evening to celebrate the launch of her special collection for Valentine’s day

An evening was hosted by Jewellery Designer Archana Aggarwal to celebrate the launch of her special collection for Valentine’s Day at her Flagship store at Ambawatta One, H5, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi.

The presence of Archana’s friends and clients added to the celebration. Some of the eminent guests present were Aarti Kapur, Preeti Ghai, Anurag Chauhan, Dipika Rajora, Anubha Thakkar, Ruby Arora, Simran Jalan, Mita Gutgutia, Tina Walia, Prathna Jhulka to name a few. The guests were seen enjoying the delectable spread over scintillating music. The beautiful ladies also enjoyed a hands-on experience of the new Valentine’s Day collection.

Archana Aggarwal’s jewellery is characterized by intricate craftsmanship, stunning design and undeniable creativity. Every piece she designs is a unique amalgamation of style, glamour and soul.

The new Valentine collection is a true epitome of unparalleled beauty, rich embellishments and romance.

Address- Ambawatta One, H5, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi