ArcherHall Acquires eDiscovery Inc.

Sacramento, CA : ArcherHall has acquired eDiscovery Inc., a provider of digital forensics and electronic discovery consulting services to the legal community in Washington.

“The eDiscovery Inc. team brings unique expertise and an exceptional reputation in the legal and digital forensics communities,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “We’re excited to enhance their services with a larger team of experts at ArcherHall and continue their legacy for providing high quality digital forensics services to their clients.”

“ArcherHall will offer the same responsive services to our clients with more depth and maintaining reasonable rates. This will be a win for everybody,” said Allison Goodman, Founder and President of eDiscovery Inc.

eDiscovery Inc. will continue to serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand from their Bellevue office.