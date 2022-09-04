ArcherHall Acquires Pro Digital

Richmond, VA, September 03, 2022 ArcherHall has acquired Professional Digital (Pro Digital) Forensic Consulting, a Virginia-based provider of digital forensics consulting and investigative services to law firms across the United States.

“This acquisition bolsters our presence on the East Coast and strengthens our expertise in key practice areas,” said Nicolas Anderson, CEO of ArcherHall. “Pro Digital has one of the best reputations in the industry and shares ArcherHall’s commitment to quality and responsiveness. It’s a great fit.”

“For over eight years, Pro Digital Forensic Consulting has worked to become Virginia’s Premier litigation support digital forensic service provider,” said Patrick Siewert, Founder and Principal Consultant of Pro Digital Forensic Consulting. “I’m excited to be able to continue to serve our clients with the same 360-degree approach we’ve always incorporated, while being able to offer expanded capabilities in a team environment moving forward.”

Patrick will continue to serve current clients under the ArcherHall brand as Director of Digital Forensics & eDiscovery from his office and forensic laboratory in Richmond, VA.