Archiesbeauty.com goes vocal for local; joins hands with 75+ Indian budding cosmetic brands

In a move to get vocal about their Indian roots and provide an indispensable platform to promote the brands, emerging e-commerce beauty website Archiesbeauty.com (https://archiesbeauty.com/) from the house of gifting giant Archies Limited has teamed up with over 75+ Indian cosmetic and beauty brands. Companies including Mamaearth, Chicco, Titan Skin, Ajmal, Globaldesi, Khadi Naturals, Beardo, and many more will get to showcase their products on their website and offline store in the future.

Archiesbeauty.com, a one-stop destination for perfect beauty gifting options, provides a wide array of products ranging from cosmetics, haircare, skincare, fragrances, bath & body care to baby care for both men and women. In sync with the parent company, the website features some

specially-curated gifting combos from the various brands as they inculcate the sense of ‘joy of gifting’ in their patrons. Archies stores have inked a deal with the personal care brand Mamaearth to put on display its exclusive gift sets on their 150 plus offline stores as well as on Archies Beauty.

“In the past few years as well as the current one, we’ve been seeing a number of Indian local beauty brands emerging under the spotlight, because of their stellar product ranges, that perfectly straddle the line between traditional natural recipes and scientific skincare solutions. Combining the best of both these worlds, these Indian brands have been supplying nourishing, chemical-free skincare products that promote medicinal and organic nourishment, along with holistic wellness. We have selected all these brands by keeping in mind the affordability, popularity and its compliance with the latest beauty trends and provided them the requisite platform to showcase their products. We are happy to collaborate with Mamaearth for both online as well as in the offline segment,” said Ms. Hanisha Kapoor, Chief Operating Officer, Archiesbeauty.com.

Mamaearth, which is now a Rs 500 crore-run rate brand, is excited to join hands with Archies Beauty.com and Archies stores for specially curated gift sets.

“Archies has a legacy of gifting for over four decades. It has created a benchmark as a gifting brand that offers a variety of products with a strong market presence. This is a win-win for both the brands as beauty and personal care have witnessed strong demand in gifting over the last couple of years. Consumers are opting for the convenience of shopping online as most e-commerce websites offer handsome discounts on the product. However, with the market opening up, the consumers are stepping out to shop at offline retail formats too. We are confident that the collaboration with Archies will prominently increase the consumer base for both brands,” said Mr. Ashish Mishra, Vice President – Offline & International Business, Mamaearth