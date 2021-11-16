Archimedes Green Energys to showcase its Rooftop Wind Turbine to produce Green Energy at RENEWX-2021

Hyderabad- Hyderabad-based Archimedes Green Energys (P) Ltd showcase its Rooftop Wind Turbine to produce Green Energy at RENEWX-2021 to begin from Nov 19 at Hitex. It has come out a couple of years back this Rooftop Wind Turbine, which is India’s first Rooftop Wind Turbine to generate Green and sustainable energy.

Describing it as a “Make in India” product, Suryaprakash Gajjalla, CEO of Archimedes Green Energys said the product will be displayed at RENEWX-2021 to begin from Nov 19 at Hitex. Gajjalla Suryaprakash is the recipient of MSME National Award from the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Govt of India in the past.

The Korean Government has given us the grant to demonstrate and study the performance of the Archimedes Wind Turbine in and around southern states of India. This project is undertaken in association with Gitam University, Hyderabad.

The silent rooftop wind turbines can generate half of a household’s energy needs. And that too it is renewable, clean and green energy. Suryaprakash added. Wind power is one of the cleanest sources of renewable energy in the world, he added.

The product is manufactured locally with Korean Partnership ESCO RTS and Netherlands technology. “The Archimedes Wind Mill” will be showcased at the two-day expo on renewable energy, RENEWX-2021.

The brand named after the famous Greek mathematician and engineer can produce 1kWh of energy at an average wind speed approximately half an average household’s energy use, Suryaprakash informed.

Disclosing this in a press note issued in Hyderabad today, Gajjala Suryaprakash, CEO of Archimedes Green Energys (P) Ltd said the product is the outcome of 20 years of R & D (Research & Development) of The Dutch national Marinus Mieremet. He has perfected the technology, the new and more efficient way of generating power by a wind turbine. The Dutch have a reputation for obtaining energy by means of the windmill, Suryaprakash added.

Archimedes Green Energys has set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in a two-acre land at Medchal It is a global export unit, Suryaprkash informed. The sleek, aesthetically good-looking windmill yields more energy, produces little noise, is bird-friendly, and also looks very good. The maintenance-free turbine can be fixed on top of an apartment, in fields, and everywhere. It can rotate 360 degrees, added Suryaprakash. It works in low-velocity winds from 0.9 meters/second to as high as 14 meters/second. In high winds such as 22 meters/second, it just stops to avoid damage to the turbine.

The two variants—small of 36Kgs and big 112kgs is easily transportable and is available in six impressive colours. The Wind Mill comes in composite materials.

Elaborating about the product, Suryaprakash stated that the Archimedes windmill is a new type of wind turbine comprising three circular blades which are wrapped around one another and then expanded. This creates a three-dimensional conical turbine, similar to elongated shells found on the beach. The special design ensures that wind is drawn into the turbine and can be used as on-grid and off-grid.

The product will find applications everywhere especially in Smart City Plans.

Wind power, as an alternative to burning fossil fuels, is plentiful, renewable, widely distributed, clean, produces no greenhouse gas emissions during operation, consumes no water, and uses little land. Unlike solar power planets, it occupies very little space. The price of the product is not yet fixed, informed Suryaprakash.