Architecture for Climate Change – unique structures in the future for a lower carbon footprint

Human involvement in modern global warming is clear and convincing with strong evidence that suggests human activities have played a significant role in the observed rise of average global temperature by at least 50%. Human-made structures have been a major contributor to the warming of the earth -through their ongoing energy demands and construction process, they are responsible for a large portion of a country’s greenhouse gas emissions.

With the threat posed by climate change and the havoc, it is causing, sustainable architecture that reduces the carbon footprint of buildings is the need of the hour. This can be done by adopting innovative design principles and cutting-edge technology. Thus, to mitigate the effects of global warming, incorporating climate-sensitive design into architecture is imperative. Additionally, recycling demolished materials, carpooling and sewer mining are also sustainable design aspects that can improve a building’s energy efficiency.

We have already made lays in this direction with some of the famous cutting-edge structures like India’s Suzlon One Earth in Pune, China’s Shanghai Tower, London’s The Crystal, Brazil’s Museum of Tomorrow, Melbourne’s Pixel Building, Sydney’s One Central Park and Germany’s Marco Polo Tower are constructed keeping in mind minimum usage of the earth’s natural elements. Let’s see the various ways in which we can reduce carbon emissions while constructing buildings in a cost–sensitive way that will also have a positive impact on the overall environment in the long run.

Adoption of water-saving mechanisms

Water conservation should be prime in building construction and can be achieved easily. Use of low-flow fixtures, energy-efficient water sensor systems, rainwater harvesting, and greywater recycling help greatly in this endeavour. While water gathered from rainwater harvesting can be used for cleaning and gardening purposes, grey water from showers, bathtubs, washing machines, and dishwashers can be used for flushing toilets. A new design concept- Biophilia also helps greatly by collecting rainwater that can be used in green spaces and landscaping.

Adoption of revegetation

Damaged land that has been impacted by human activity can be restored by the process of revegetation. With this, climate change is effectively addressed. Revegetation works on the basis of evapotranspiration and shading. In evapotranspiration, plants give out water that is absorbed through the soil and leaves, resulting in the cooling of the atmosphere. With the concept of shading in building designs, the amount of sun’s rays that reach a surface is reduced resulting in cooling the surrounding environment and structures.

Materials used

Using the right type of material for construction will not alone help in reducing carbon emissions. Some of the environment-friendly building materials available include stone, cork, straw, bamboo, linen, coconut fibre, cellulose wool and more conventional materials like wood, steel and aluminium.

Suitable materials for sustainable construction

Wood: Owing to the strong structural resistance, low processing energy and biodegradable and non-toxic properties.

Steel: Being infinitely recyclable, steel reduces the cost, time and environmental impact of deployment.

Aluminium: Being highly recyclable and reusable, aluminium is a great choice for green structures and is used for windows, doors, and roofing.

Energy efficiency designs

While raw materials are important, there has to be a rhythm in how these materials are designed and manufactured and most importantly if the raw materials are sourced from certified production.

Architecture that is pro-climate change is designed in a way such that it allows natural light and fresh air circulation, creating microclimates within the building and harnessing wind through the use of turbines and solar panels. These clubbed with the use of energy-efficient lighting fixtures, energy-efficient doors, windows, appliances and appropriately sized heating and cooling systems make for a wonderful design and contribute to reducing a building’s energy consumption- almost by 30%.

Energy efficient designs by incorporating features like fritted glass, double-glazed windows, roof vents, window shades, and light-coloured roofs to reflect heat, help in a large way.

Finally, architecture designed to address climate change is an essential aspect of reducing the environmental impact of buildings. It is necessary in today’s world to implement measures to combat the effects of climate change.