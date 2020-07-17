Are schools in Karnataka ready a post-COVID-19 world? -Dream a Dream’s Schools readiness survey suggests schools are not yet ready to be re-opened.

95% of schools want to postpone exams this year according to a survey conducted by Dream a Dream, a non-governmental organization working closely with schools in Karnataka. In fact, schools fear that the students may not be able to clear board exams as most schools were still in the process of completing the syllabus or working on model preparations for the board exams. The School Readiness survey with the Principals and heads of institutions of 853 educational institutions across 28 districts of Karnataka was undertaken to understand the impact of COVID 19 on the educational system of low-cost private schools, government-aided schools, and government schools. The survey explores the major concerns after the reopening of schools post lockdown and the support required by the schools. The study included schools from both rural and urban backgrounds and was focussed on capturing accurate information across the majority of the districts in Karnataka. Furthermore, 92% of the headmasters requested a reduced syllabus for the new academic year owing to the loss of instructional time because of the lockdown. This request comes close to the heels of knowing that 97% of the schools surveyed had the very little digital infrastructure to support the delivery of online classes. The survey also brought forth the sad state of affairs among teachers who have not been paid for the last two months. 96% of the schools require support to address the wellbeing and mental health concerns of students.

Speaking about the survey Suchetha Bhat, CEO Dream a Dream said “The Dream a Dream’s school readiness survey aims to bring to the fore that pushing for schools to look at more online classes, cannot be the only solution since the pandemic has been tremendously traumatic for students and with the added pressure of now having the digital infrastructure in place, most students from vulnerable backgrounds will end up dropping out of school altogether. Schools have always played a significant role in protecting the wellbeing of students and at this juncture, students most need social-emotional support from all angles, rather than the added pressure of online classes.” Sharing insights from the survey, Sreehari Ravindranath, Associate Director of Research at Dream a Dream said, “The survey, also showcased that these schools did not have any experience at handling online teaching interventions. In fact, most schools are unclear on how to proceed further and require support for digital learning and online pedagogical solutions”.

It has been around 60 days since schools closed due to the COVID 19 pandemic. While it is still unclear when the schools will re-open, this closure has impacted over 32 crore students in India. While various educational boards including NCERT and CBSE are exploring

new systems to re-open schools, the central and state education department recommends using online learning mechanisms to continue education, even as schools are looking at ways to handle this sudden change in operations. Even as educational departments continue their efforts to ensure continuity of learning, they need to prep schools to reopen with clear guidelines and support. As the State Government relaxes lockdown norms and looks the reopening schools soon, schools are worried about ensuring the health and safety of students and staff, given the worrying situation, here are some of Dream a Dream’s key recommendations

• Ensure the Mental wellbeing of students: Schools play a significant role in protecting the wellbeing of students; therefore more systemic interventions are required to equip teachers to deal with the mental health of students and teachers’ wellbeing.

• Financial Assistance for schools: The low cost and other affordable private schools are under huge financial crisis. It is the role of all stakeholders and service providers who work with the education system to build the financial capability of the schools. Interest-free loans, subsidy in taxes, free online teaching aids, etc. should be provided to support the schools.

• Provide clear guidance to schools: Clear guidance on the health and safety standards for the school, including practical actions and checklists for administrators, teachers, parents, and children should be provided to ensure safety and social distancing measures that could be adapted in schools and outside school as well. This can only be done in coordination with the government and department of education, other public authorities and the education system as well as critical support from teachers, parents, the local community and other relevant stakeholders

• Ensure feasible, accessible solutions for continued learning: The critical concern of how unprepared teachers for online education should be seriously addressed. Appropriate teaching aids, digital solutions, and training of teaching staff for remote, virtual, or blended learning should be provided. This also includes the availability of quality teaching solutions that are saleable, feasible, and adaptable to any ecosystem.