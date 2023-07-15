Aretto is bringing some exciting and heavy discounts in the sales season!!

Pune, Maharashtra, July 15, 2023: Aretto, a kid-focused footwear brand rooted in technology has announced excited offer during the upcoming sales on various e-commerce platforms. Aretto’s innovative approach to footwear design, based on extensive research, design development, and patented, cutting-edge technology, has been the driving force for the company. Aretto identified a gap in the kids’ footwear market and created a shoe that expands with a child’s growing feet, offering comfort and style, and ultimately enabling natural and unhindered growth.

This month is packed with irresistible offers and discounts of up to 25% from Aretto- Kids shoes brand as it brings in some heavily discount offers so that every kids feet is happy during the season. Starting with the Prime Day sale on July 15-16, where all styles are up for grabs at discounted prices. On July 23, the Nykaa Fashion Hot Pink sale brings a burst of excitement, with trendy shoes for kids are available at reduced rates. Also the offers extends on July 26 and July 31 during the Nykaa Beauty Pink sale. Lastly, the End of Month sale on July 29-30 provides a grand finale, offering discounts on all styles on the Aretto website. Don’t miss out on these incredible opportunities and make your kids happy!

Aretto’s technologies are also key to the brand’s sustainability efforts that facilitate minimal-waste production. The technology gives parents access to cutting-edge, comfortable footwear options for their children. Designed and manufactured in India, Aretto’s shoes come in 9 styles and 5 sizes for kids from 18 months to 8 years