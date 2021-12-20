Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Florida Self Storage Development Site

Josh Koerner and Frost Weaver, of Weaver Realty Group, are pleased to announce the sale of a Self-Storage Development Site, located at 366 S. Congress Ave in West Palm Beach, FL. Weaver Realty represented the Seller in this transaction with a closing on November 29, 2021. This 1.309-acre parcel was zoned for two (2), 4-story self-storage buildings totaling 97,032 GRSF.

Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. Josh Koerner can be reached at 904-591-0140.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property.