Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Minnesota Self Storage Facility

Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke and Tom Flannigan of KW Commercial Minneapolis are pleased to announce the sale of Secure One Storage located in Red Wing, Minnesota. The brand-new facility, built in 2020, provides 165 drive-up units totaling 22,350 rentable square feet to the Red Wing market. The property also includes over 50 units of outdoor parking and storage. Secure One Storage sold for an undisclosed price to an entity related to National Storage Affiliates, who has continued to grow their presence across the Midwest. Haugen and his team listed the property on behalf of the Seller and worked to procure the Buyer.

Matt, Alex and Tom are the Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. They can be reached at 651-269-6307.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property.