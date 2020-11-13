Ari Launches Retail POS Solutions Exclusively for Retail Stores

Bur Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ari is a premium retail management software that aims to automate and harmonize businesses. It is a product of Web Masters, which is a multinational IT company with branches in UAE, Singapore, Bahrain, and India. Besides retail software products, the IT company also provides Enterprise Solutions from Microsoft, Microsoft Cloud Solutions, and Services.

The increasing power of the consumers in the marketplace has brought numerous changes to the retail industry trends. Moreover, consumer expectations keep on shifting, driving the retailers to make difficult choices. Every retailer focuses on different aspects of consumer convenience, and hence, their unique selling propositions vary from each other.

However, one of the common ways to address changing consumer dynamics is to adopt innovative technology solutions. These solutions bring the efficiency that retailers are looking for and make their business processes faster and accurate. One such solution that revolutionizes the retail industry is the point-of-sale (POS) solution.

Rahul Doshi, Web Masters’ Managing Director, states, “With our Retail POS Solution, we ensure to manage your entire storefront to enable you to make smart and efficient decisions. The intuitive interface and real-time synchronization of the solution with the back-office will make your transactions faster.”

Barcode support of the POS solution makes it easier for retailers to search and add the products while billing the customers. Its feature of RFID support enables automatic stock tracking, thereby assisting in inventory management. It provides the flexibility to customers to make payments through any of the payment methods.

Ari identifies itself with making this solution available for any type of retailer – be it pharmacies, supermarkets, gift shops, furniture stores, jewelry stores, sporting goods, electronics, health and beauty stores, and many others. Whatever business you are in, Ari has the POS solution ready for you based on the customized features you intend to have.

Ari provides the POS solutions in integration with other applications such as MailChimp, Xero, Retail Insight, Business Central, Tally, and QuickBooks, improving its functionality. You can know more about the integrations on the link: https://arirms.com/integrations

As Rahul Doshi very rightly sums it up, “Ari Retail POS Solution is a full-fledged software that can address the needs of the ever-growing and ever-changing retail industry with ease.”

Disclaimer: All product and company names, including QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Xero, Mailchimp, etc., are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. The use of them does not imply any endorsement by them.