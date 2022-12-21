Aris BioEnergy Biodiesel Odyssey 2022 completes 8822km in 32 days using 40% waste cooking oil biodiesel

Hyderabad/Bengaluru, 20th December 2022: Two passionate environmentalists and roadsters, Avinash Narayanaswamy, a Chemical Engineer with two Masters’s from the University of Twente- the Netherlands, and Aakankash N.M, 23, a Bachelor in Product Design, undertook a unique odyssey of covering 8822 km in a normal engine TATA Indica car, using 40% biodiesel- diesel mix. Sunil Mysore, an environmental entrepreneur joined the team for the Nepal leg of the Odyssey. The biodiesel was produced at the University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru. The Biodiesel Odyssey was sponsored by Aris Bioenergy, Commtel, and Ellen Fund- USA among others.

The main aim of this journey-cum-study was to prove the usability of biodiesel as a transportation fuel, in which a team of three people traveled across 13 states, and 4 union territories and crossed the border into Nepal in a Tata Indica car being run on B40 fuel (40% biodiesel and 60% petroleum diesel blend). The study was conducted to demonstrate that biodiesel can be used in regular engines without any technical difficulties.

Avinash Narayanaswamy, a member of the Biodiesel Odyssey team said, “India has one of the fastest growing economies in Asia and is the fourth largest economy globally. It is currently the third biggest oil importer and the proof of a viable biodiesel working in normal cars can have a tremendous impact on the environment and the economy.” Shriprakash R. Pandey, CMD, Commtel, congratulated the Biodiesel Odyssey team and said, “As a business engaged in innovation and technology, Commtel has always embraced fresh concepts that advance sustainability. The Biodiesel Odyssey was in line with Commtel’s mission and guiding principles and its ESG policies.”

Waste cooking oil was used to make biodiesel and to compare the use of biodiesel and petroleum diesel, emission research was also conducted. It was discovered to emit 30.56% less carbon, as well as 30.56% less particulate matter, hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and sulphur dioxide (SO2).