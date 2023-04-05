ArisUnitern acquires significant stake in Kaleido Realty

India, 5th April 2023: ArisUnitern, a Real Estate Service Provider providing end-to-end consulting services, has acquired a significant stake in Kaleido Realty, a Real Estate advisory firm that helps real estate companies with sales and marketing launchpad. The stake was acquired through a combination of cash and stock, with the goal of providing seamless operational solutions to stakeholders in the RE industry.

ArisUnitern and Kaleido will now work under one banner of ArisUnitern to provide advisory services, working capital solutions, access to construction materials and churn out the best sales and marketing strategies under a single platform.

Navin Dhanuka, CEO & MD of ArisUnitern, expressed excitement about the operational merger with Kaleido, citing their expertise in marketing and deep understanding of the Indian RE market.

“With ArisUnitern’s platform and tie-ups with top players in India, combined with Kaleido’s sales and marketing expertise, we shall together aim to bring seamless end to end solutions to the real estate industry”. With this operational merger, we can now provide Sales and Marketing services in house along with the suite of other valuable services that we already provide. This acquisition makes ArisUnitern a complete Development Management Company. Sanchit Gupta and Yasha Saraf, the Founders of Kaleido Realty expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying that “We are excited to explore endless possibilities in the ever-growing real estate industry. We believe our sales and marketing helm will help our Combined entity ArisUnitern to raise the bar in our fields of excellence”. We genuinely believe that Kaleido was the last cog in the wheel to complete the services Suite of ArisUnitern and we are happy to fill this huge Gap.

Ms Yasha Saraf and Mr Sanchit Gupta shall be inducted as Co-Founders of ArisUnitern to strengthen the Sales and Marketing arm of ArisUnitern. With this acquisition, the two companies jointly aim to sell inventories worth Rs. 2700 Cr in the current financial year.