Arkisys partners with Precious Payload to market hosted payload slots at its LEO platform Port via the Launch.ctrl marketplace

The partnership gives Arkisys an opportunity to offer hosted payload services to companies internationally and smooth the onboarding process for customers worldwide.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA/ABU DHABI (November 16, 2022) – Precious Payload, the leading online marketplace for satellite launches, today announced it will start marketing upcoming hosted payload slots on Arkisys’ Port, a new orbital business platform in development. The partnership formalizes Precious Payload’s aim to create more launch opportunities for developers around the globe looking to test payloads or subsystems in LEO, on a long-duration platform.

Arkisys is on track to space-quality its Applique—a universal interface adapter designed to connect any spacecraft payload using a variety of common interface standards and protocols—in 2023. Arkisys is targeting 2024 for the launch of its first ‘Port’ element for space research and tech demos.

“We’re seeing great international interest for affordable solutions to increase the TRL level of space projects or alternatives to ISS space research services,” said Andrew Maximov, CEO and co-founder of Precious Payload. “Having a cost-effective hosted payload option to conduct an experiment in LEO is very important to savvy payload developers using our software to find the best launch for their mission. With Arkisys’ low introductory price, customers ready for an orbital mission can benefit greatly. We’re pleased to welcome the Port platform by Arkisys to our Launch.ctrl online marketplace.”

Earlier this week, Arkisys announced the launch of it’s ‘Embark’ program, a US specific initiative designed to open new doors for innovators by accelerating and simplifying access to orbit for early-stage technologies and business ideas. For this first phase, US companies currently or recently funded as part of any SBIR/STTR Phase I or II effort can take advantage of the Port services. Partnership with Precious Payload will enable Arkisys to canvas demand for its services worldwide, increase its market footprint, and accelerate its goal to be a key creator of in-orbit space infrastructure.

“Precious Payload took the lead in the online marketplace for satellite launches and related services, and we’re very excited to partner with them to market our hosted payload slots,” commented David Barnhart, CEO and co-founder of Arkisys. “Distributed on Launch.ctrl platform, a satellite launch marketplace for payload developers, our solution will reach more companies that can test hardware in early stages, helping to achieve their initial business goals and accelerate innovation in next-generation space, globally.”

The Launch.ctrl platform by Precious Payload is designed to minimize costs and development timelines while maximizing launch schedule reliability and mission assurance. Beyond functioning as a marketplace for satellite launches, its templates for mission description and the workplace for team collaboration bridge the gap between payload engineers and an LP’s business development, sales, marketing, and launch-management teams.

Earlier this year, Precious Payload successfully introduced a new version of its commercial launch schedule, and released individual pages for launch and hosted payload providers, their vehicles, and upcoming missions with all available launch service operators (including brokers, outposts, and OTVs). Using Precious Payload’s Launch.ctrl platform, any payload developer can find every possible commercial launch or hosted payload solution for their instrument or experiment.