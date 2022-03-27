Arnab Mondal from Jadavpur University and Aditya Narayan Sen from Chennai Mathematical Institute bag the first prize of The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Quiz 2022

Kolkata, 27 March 2022: The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with JIS University organized the final round of the 11th Edition of The Bengal Chamber Technology Quiz 2022 – a decade old inter-college quiz fest on Saturday 26th March at JIS University Campus in Agarpara. The preliminary round and the final round were hosted on the same day. The Winner College, Jadavpur University and Chennai Mathematical Institute) (Arnab Mondal- Jadavpur University, Aditya Narayan Sen- Chennai Mathematical Institute) was awarded prize money of Rs 30,000. The 1st runners-up: Birla Institute of Technology- Mesra, (Abhishek Kumar Patra and Jayant Krishna) received Rs 20,000. The second runner-up National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur (Ramkrishna and Sutej Sharma) was handed over an amount of Rs 10,000. Mr. Auritro Chowdhury and Mr. Kingshuk Biswas, the quizmasters for the day hosted exciting sessions as the 12 colleges fought against each other to bag the winner’s trophy.

The pandemic had almost restricted our movement inside the four walls of our rooms. With the vaccinations in place and immunity playing another big role, physical events are slowly coming back following proper Covid protocols. BCC&I had previously organized this quiz for the past 14 years from 2009 to 2021. Reputed institutions of Eastern India and beyond had registered this year.

The event is one of the most popular events among quizzers for its consistent quality and knowledge benchmarks for more than a decade now.

The final round has been graced by the Industry Leaders as our Guests of Honour to give away the awards. Mr. Sanjay Kumar Das, Joint Secretary, Information Technology & Electronics Department, Government of West Bengal has given a speech on ‘Emerging Technologies and Cyber Security; apart from him Mr. Sambit Dasgupta, Assistant Director, The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mr. Simarpreet Singh, Director, JIS Group; Dr. Indranil Sengupta, Vice-Chancellor, JIS University, and Mr. Gaurav Majumder, Assistant Registrar, JIS University have attended the event.