Arogya Yan by Quick Heal’s CSR initiative brings the gift of healthcare to 25000 plus people of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune

Pune, December 2022: Quick Heal, through its CSR arm, today donated ‘Arogya Yan’, a state-of-the-art medical van, to the marginalized and tribal communities in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune. In association with ‘Real Life Real People, NGO, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s Savali Nivara Kendra, this van will bring necessary healthcare services to the doorstep of 25000 plus residents and 200 plus homeless elderly people residing in the PCMC shelter home.

The handing-over ceremony took place in presence of Shekhar Singh, IAS, Municipal Commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and Anupama Katkar, Chairperson, Quick Heal Foundation. Also present on the occasion were Ulhas Jagtap, Additional Commissioner, Chandrakant Indalkar, Deputy Commissioner Social Development Department, Nilkanth Poman, IT & CSR cell head PCMC, and Vijay Wavare, PCMC CSR Cell officer.

Extreme lack of awareness and resources amongst the low-income households in the region forces people further away from availing basic medical care when needed the most. This fully equipped medical van will bear the gift of good health to vulnerable communities in the district, including scheduled tribes, nomadic tribes, women, children suffering from malnutrition, and people afflicted with HIV and TB.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Anupama Katkar, Chairperson, Quick Heal Foundation and Chief of Operational Excellence, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said, “Since creating better access to healthcare is also one of our primary objectives, we have been working in the public healthcare space ever since inception. Under our “Arogya Yan” initiative, we donate state-of-the-art, fully equipped medical vans to NGOs operating in the rural areas of the country. With our donation for Pimpri-Chinchwad, our total now stands at 14 vans in 10 different states of India covering 520+ remotely located villages, benefitting more than 4.5 lakh rural residents.”

Present on the occasion, Mr. M.A. Hussain, Chairman of Real Life Real People NGO said, “Members of the marginalized communities in the district often find it difficult to access healthcare amenities owing to financial or locational constraints. We are grateful to Quick Heal’s CSR initiative, its foundation, for its contribution to Arogya Yan. We will now be able to provide doorstep medical assistance to people who earlier could not access healthcare amenities in their means and time.”

The 14th van donation from Quick Heal’s CSR initiative aims to cover PCMC, Khed, Ambegaon, Junnar & Maval Taluka, and, Thakar, Katkari & Mahadev Koli tribal population. This van will be manned by paramedic staff and doctors who can perform on-spot surgeries. This initiative will further spread awareness of various government healthcare schemes amongst the community.

