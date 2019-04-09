AROH Foundation celebrates World Health Day

AROH Foundation, a leading NGO, celebrated World Health Day by organizing health awareness workshops and diagnostic camps in schools and villages covered under the various development projects being run by the Foundation in Delhi/NCR, UP, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Odisha. Over the past two decades, AROH Foundation has been striving to promote equal opportunities and better lives for rural and urban poor through its various programmes in education, health, sanitation, skills, and livelihoods, thereby not only contributing to national development goals but also to the Global Sustainable development Goals.

On the occasion of World Health Day, 500 underprivileged children enrolled with RISE, run by AROH in Sangam Vihar slums were taken for a health checkup at AAP Mohalla Clinics. Dr Brijendra Singh, from Mohalla Clinic, counseled the children and parents for a healthy and hygienic lifestyle. Living in slums is rife with several health and sanitation issues. Parents could get useful information on how to ward off diseases and live a healthy life.

More than 1000 students in schools of UP, Chhattisgarh, and Meghalaya participated in the workshops on adolescent health and hygiene. Health workshops were also held for youth being trained at the DUGKY Centers with a mission of “Health is Wealth.” More than 800 youth participated in the workshops across Bihar, Odisha, and UP.

Dr. Neelam Gupta, President AROH Foundation said, “Nothing in life is as important as health. Our people can realize their full potential only when they have a healthy mind and a healthy body. We want a world where the doctors give no medicines, but create people’s interest in the care of the human frame, in diet, and in the prevention of disease. AROH Foundation looks at healthcare as a critical component of all its programmes and has been providing various services and facilities to ensure healthy lives. Provision of safe drinking water, safe sanitation units in homes, schools and communities, nutritional support to children, extensive awareness workshops, etc. are strategically designed to ensure maximum impact”.