AROH Foundation observes Anti-Tobacco Day

AROH Foundation, a leading NGO, organized an awareness rally and a drive to educate people about the harmful effects of tobacco and related diseases on the occasion of World Anti Tobacco Day. The workshop was held at Sangam Vihar slums of South Delhi. The rally was followed by a play performed by the children of RISE (Remedial Innovation in School Education), an initiative of AROH Foundation.

To commemorate the day, the children have made efforts through their play to highlight the health issues that male members of the society face due to tobacco consumption. The campaign was an opportunity to raise awareness on the harmful and deadly effects of tobacco use, passive smoke exposure, and to discourage the use of tobacco in any form. The foundation has significantly focused on the theme of 2019 i.e, ‘tobacco and lung health’ and conducted the campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Neelam Gupta, President of AROH Foundation said, ‘More than 10 million die untimely every year due to tobacco consumption directly in India and many innocent women & children are also falling into the trap through indirect inhaling!!! As a species, we already have endangered our existence due to an irresponsible lifestyle. It’s high time we should come together along with policy-makers to ban tobacco, alcohol and sensitize people towards the hazards of injurious habits and address the need of the hour to build healthy and sustainable lives.’

Efforts have also been made in the villages of UP, Chattisgarh and other rural areas by conducting workshops under the Holistic Rural Development Project. The villagers were addressed on how passive smoking and consumption of tobacco leads to lung diseases. Post the workshop, a short film was screened for acknowledging the villagers on the ill effects on consumption.