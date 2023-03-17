AROH has been felicitated as one of the BEST WATER NGO- REVIVAL OF RURAL WATER RESOURCES ‘COMMENDABLE’

New Delhi, 17th March 2023–AROH Foundation receives the very coveted The Water Digest World Water Awards 2023 on 16th March, by honourable Minister of Jal Shakti ShriGajendra Singh ShekhawatJi and B K ShivaniJi in the category of Best Water NGO – Revival of rural water resources, organized by UNESCO at hotel Jaypee Vasant Continental, New Delhi. The Award recognizes AROH Foundation’s work towards water conservation and management, particularly preserving and reviving water resources in rural setups.

Founder president and CEO of AROH, Dr. Neelam Gupta received the award on behalf of the organization. On receiving the award, Dr. Gupta said, “We are truly humbled to be recognised as Water Warriors saving the precious resource and contributing towards a sustainable planet.The Award is not only a validation of the work we’ve done in the most important aspect of our lives, the Water, but also an opportunity to do more. With deep gratitude I thank the organizers The Water Digest and Ministry of Jal Shakti for recognising our efforts. Receiving the award from the honourable Minister ShriGajendra Singh Shekhawat and BkShivaniji makes it even more special and inspiring!

Pledging all possible efforts towards conserving water in the future too, these words of Rahim ring truer than ever, “रहिमन पानी राखिये, बिन पानी सब सून,पानी गये ना ऊबरे, मोती मानुष चून|”I take this opportunity to thank all our partners, well-wishers and associates, who’ve been with us and made our journey so meaningful! And above all a big shout out for the entire team AROH or their passion, dedication and commitment to serve humanity!”

Dr.Neelam Gupta established the AROH Foundation with the aim to give back to society. She engaged in social interventions that offered people-facing advantages after seeing the critical necessity for grassroots development efforts. Since its beginning, Dr. Gupta and her team have designed and implemented a number of sustainable social interventions across India in collaboration with the Government of India, Public Sector Enterprises, and Corporates. Currently, AROH is engaged in cross-sectorial development projects related to CSR and government programmes.

Majority of interventions by AROH Foundation have been focused towards the development of the marginalized section of society along with conserving natural resources. The Foundation has a pan-India presence and has an outreach in the remote rural areas in 18 states of India. Under the leadership of Dr. Gupta, the Foundation has directly impacted the lives of more than 5 lakh individuals so far.

Water Digest Water Awards (WDWA) is India’s preceding and one of the most illustrious platforms to honour and appreciate outstanding and exceptional environmental initiatives and achievements. As the country’s first Environmental Awards, WDWA were conceived with a vision to awaken the “Eco-consciousness” in Indian industries and society as a whole. Our radical ambition and aspiration is to stimulate a behavioural change and augment awareness about the protection and preservation of our environment particularly water.