AROH has been felicitated as one of the ‘Top 20 NGOs of ’23’ in the Indian Social Impact Awards

New Delhi/23rd January, 2023 – The Indian Social Impact Awards have honoured AROH Foundation, a leading national-level NGO, as one of the “Top 20 NGOs of “23”, organized by Brand Honchos, Team Lease & Indian CSR Awards, at Hyatt Regency, Gurgaon. The Award recognizes AROH Foundation’s work towards work in Rural Development, Water, NRM, Women Empowerment, Education, Skill, and Agriculture while addressing all 17 SDGs.



Dr.NeelamGupta established the AROH Foundation with the aim to give back to society. She engaged in social interventions that offered people-facing advantages after seeing the critical necessity for grassroots development efforts. Since its beginning, Dr. Gupta and her team have designed and implemented a number of sustainable social interventions across India in collaboration with the Government of India, Public Sector Enterprises, and Corporates. Currently, AROH is engaged in cross-sectoral development projects related to CSR and government programmes.

Majority of interventions by AROH Foundation have been focused towards the development of the marginalized section of the society along with conserving natural resources. The Foundation has a pan-India presence and has an outreach in the remote rural areas in 18 states of India. Under the leadership of Dr. Gupta, the Foundation has directly impacted the lives of more than 5 lakh individuals so far.

Dr. Gupta expressed her gratitude to the judges for bestowing AROH Foundaion with the prize and stated, “I feel both happy and humbled to be acknowledged and receive the award. Without the help of my family, my amazing team at AROH, and, of course, every one of my beneficiaries—who continually lifted my spirits with kind gestures of reciprocation—the award would not have been possible. We are encouraged to keep working for society’s advancement through honours and recognitions. And I promise to work for the good of my nation”.

An initiative by Indian CSR Awards, Social impact Awards 2023 is a power-packed event to honour and felicitate those Social Leaders, Thought Leaders, Institutions, NGO’s, and Individuals who are making a Positive social impact or Positive change in society by eliminating/reducing inhumane practises.