Arohan Financial receives “Great Place to Work” Accolade

Kolkata, 24 April, 2021: One of the leading NBFC-MFIs in India, Arohan Financial Services Limited (“Arohan Financial Services”) gets Great Place to Work-Certified™ [twice in a row] by the Great Place To Work® Institute and is currently listed amongst India’s 30 Best Workplaces in the BFSI Sector in FY21.

In receipt of this recognition, Mr. Manoj Nambiar, Managing Director of Arohan Financial Services said “We continue to live true by the audit conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute. It is our constant effort to treat our employees as one of our most valuable resources.”

Expressing his gratitude and commitment, Mr. Prashant Rai, Vice President – Head of Human Resources, Admin, Training and CSR stated “Training and helping employees find a sense of purpose in their work are the keys to successful ongoing relationships with our customers. We focus on multiple skill development programs targeting our field staff who are directly customer facing.”

Arohan Financial Services stands to be the most cost efficient amongst the East and North East based NBFC-MFIs and has had a 0% Net NPA over the last 3 fiscals. As per the CRISIL report, Arohan Financial Services counts amongst the top 10 NBFC MFIs in the country and the largest in Eastern India based on Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) as of September 2020.

As of September 30, 2020 Arohan Financial Services served approximately 2.21 mn borrowers across 17 states (including 12 Low Income States) in India. Over 76.78% of Arohan Financial Services’ microfinance portfolio was in non-urban areas of India with women constituting more than 97% of their total customer base.