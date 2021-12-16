Aromas Café & Bistro Opens Its First Mall Outlet in Mumbai at Growel’s 101 Mall in Kandivali

Mumbai, December 16, 2021: Turning into a true foodie paradise, Growel’s 101 Mall, continues to bring to its visitors the choicest of Food & Beverage offerings at the mall. The newest addition is the much-loved Aromas Café & Bistro, which has opened its first mall outlet in Mumbai at Growel’s 101.

Sachin Awasthee, Director, Aromas Café & Bistro, said, “Aromas Cafe opened with its flagship store in Powai, Mumbai in the year 2009. As of now, eight outlets are serving its fare to customers in Mumbai and its suburbs. This new outlet will be the first one in the western suburbs of Mumbai located in the bustling area of Kandivali. This will also be the first outlet in a Mall situated in a western suburb.”

“We firmly believe that we are one of the few cafes/bistros that serve food made fresh from live counters along with a wide range of coffees and teas. To add to our extensive menu, we also serve a wide range of beverages such as shakes, juices, and smoothies along with wine and beer at some select outlets,” Awasthee further added.

Growel’s 101 Mall has thus become one of the most preferred destinations for brands due to this ideal premium residential catchment along Malad-Kandivali-Borivali on the Western Express Highway. Speaking about the growing popularity of the mall, Sachin Dhanawade – Chief Operating Officer (COO) Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operates Growel’s 1O1 Mall in Mumbai, said, “It is our pleasure to be the first mall host in Mumbai for the very popular Aromas Café & Bistro, and I am certain that our visitors will be delighted to have Aromas at their favourite family destination. Over the years owing to the vast residential real estate development in our catchment, we have witnessed a shift in the profile of our mall visitors from value conscious to towards premium and aspirational modern families that now reside in the vicinity. We are therefore, continuously revamping and adding premium brands to delight our visitors.”

The expansive Food & Beverage offerings at the mall include a vast variety of options across cuisines to please every palate, pocket, and social needs. Over the past one year Growel’s 1O1 mall has continued to add more F&B offerings to give more choice to the mall visitors who are looking at spending some quality times with their loved ones or fulfil their social needs. From popular fast food chains, to regional delights, and international cuisine the Growel’s 1O1 Mall houses some popular brands of F&B outlets.

F&B outlets and restaurants at Growel’s 1O1 Mall that are presently serving customers include Barbeque Nation, Barista, Belgian Waffle, Burger King, DrinX Exchange, KFC, Mumbai Ladu Samrat, Mad Over Donuts, Malgudi, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Sbarro, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, Wow Momo, and many more.

About Growel’s 1O1 Mall:

Growel’s 1O1 Mall has an ideal mix of fashion, hypermarket, consumer durables, department stores, white goods, books, health & beauty, family entertainment centres, fine dining restaurants, food court, and a 4-screen multiplex. The mall is anchored by prominent retailers such as Central, PVR, Pantaloons, Big Bazaar, Max, Raymond, Miniso, AND, W, Levi’s, Skechers, Croma, Hamleys, Aromas Café, Barbeque Nation, Starbucks, Taco Bell, Burger King, Mc Donald’s, Haldiram’s amongst other international and national brands.